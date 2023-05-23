Top 8 today

National
Amid debt standoff, top Dem on House spending panel blasts budget bill holding pattern
The top Democrat on the House’s appropriations committee called out the panel’s GOP leadership on Tuesday as congressional Republicans and the White House struggle to reach a deal to avoid an impending debt crisis.
Frown-faced Trump logs in for hearing on New York criminal case
Seven weeks after former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to hush-money charges, he returned to a New York courtroom, albeit virtually, for the judge to set the date for what will be the historic trial of the first U.S. president to ever face criminal charges.
Click here to listen to the latest episode of Courthouse News’ podcast Sidebar, tackling the stories you need to know from the legal world.
Lawyer for megadonor Harlan Crow condemns Justice Thomas probe as unconstitutional
A lawyer representing the conservative megadonor who has for decades footed the bill on secret transactions benefitting Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas argued in a letter that lawmakers have no legal grounds to force the high court to adopt a code of ethics — or even to put a spotlight on the underlying controversy.
Regional
West Virginia GOP governor sued for refusing to release schedule
Senate Democrats filed suit against West Virginia's Republican Governor Jim Justice on Tuesday, claiming the newly announced senatorial candidate has refused to hand over public records regarding his schedule.
Illinois AG accuses hundreds of Catholic priests of child sex abuse over decades
The Illinois Attorney General's Office released a report on Tuesday detailing decades of sexual abuse by Catholic clergy.
Negligence cases over public housing murders will get jury trials
New York’s highest court opened the door to liability Tuesday in two murder cases involving broken locks in New York City housing projects.
International
Apple returns to top EU court with billions at stake
Brussels continued its campaign against multinational sweetheart tax deals on Tuesday, fighting in a day of hearings before the European Court of Justice to reinstate a billion-euro fine against Apple.
Closing arguments begin in trial over Mali war crimes
Prosecutors told the International Criminal Court in their closing statements on Tuesday that an ex-Islamic militia leader was a “central figure” in widespread torture, rape and sexual slavery in Timbuktu a decade ago.
Read the Top 8
Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.