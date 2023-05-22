Top 8 today

Top eight stories for today including Greece’s right-wing New Democracy party scored a landslide win in parliamentary elections; The Puerto Rico Department of Education will decentralize and shift to a regional and local model; Senator Tim Scott announced his presidential campaign, and more.

National

Launching presidential bid, Tim Scott highlights family’s journey ‘from cotton to Congress’

Senator Tim Scott highlighted his humble beginnings and deep Christian faith as he announced his presidential campaign at a hometown rally Monday.

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., announces his presidential campaign at his alma mater Charleston Southern University in North Charleston, S.C., on Monday, May 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

Supreme Court gives banned banker another shot at relief

A bank executive facing a lifetime ban from the industry for his role in a 2009 default found Supreme Court reprieve on Monday.

The Supreme Court is seen on April 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Regional

Delaware Senator Carper won’t seek reelection in 2024

Senator Tom Carper is stepping aside after the end of his term, the long-serving Delaware lawmaker announced Monday, a move that will tee up a key race in Democrats’ push to retain control of the Senate in 2024.

U.S. Senator Tom Carper announces that he will not seek reelection to a fifth term as Delaware's senior senator, speaking at a press conference on May 22, 2023. (Screenshot via Courthouse News)

DOE backs decentralization of Puerto Rico education system

The Puerto Rico Department of Education will decentralize and shift to a regional and local model to improve its services to students, the U.S. Department of Education announced Monday.

Students arrive at the Ramon Marin Sola primary school for the first time in nearly a year amid the COVID-19 pandemic as some public schools reopen in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Danica Coto)

International

Greeks go for business-minded conservatives, left suffers crushing election defeat

With the economy picking up after years of economic depression, Greece's ruling business-friendly, right-wing New Democracy party overcame doubts about its alleged authoritarian drift and scored a landslide win in parliamentary elections on Sunday by routing left-wing rivals Syriza.

Supporters of Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Greece's prime minister and leader of New Democracy, shout slogans outside the headquarters of his party in Athens on Sunday, May 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Weeklong ceasefire in Sudan starts Monday night

Eleven days after announcing a commitment to humanitarian aid, the warring factions in Sudan began a weeklong ceasefire on Monday night.

Evacuees board a Qatari C-17 Globemaster at Port Sudan International Airport on May 5, 2023, as fighting continues between two generals vying for power in the African nation. Entering Sudan, the relief flight carried some 40 tons of food. It left with 150 evacuees. (AP Photo/Lujain Jo)

Science

Worldwide treaty reduces greenhouse gases to delay ice-free Arctic summer, study says

The Montreal Protocol — the only United Nations treaty ratified by every country in the world — plays a key role in delaying the first ice-free Arctic summer until 2050, though a research team reports that further delay of such an occurrence also depends on future carbon dioxide emissions.

Mountains sparsely covered with ice stand over a lake that contains glaciers. (Mario Hagen/Pixabay via Courthouse News)

Op-ed

Workable solutions

The debt ceiling and Supreme Court ethics are not insoluble problems, I can solve them.