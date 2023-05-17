Top 8 today

Top eight stories for today including House lawmakers explored the effects of AI-powered generation tools on U.S. copyright law; A massive storm caused major flooding in northern parts of Italy; A Florida school district was sued over its removal of library books, and more.

National

‘Human alchemy’: House tackles AI impacts on copyright law, artists

Hot on the heels of a hearing in which members of Congress grilled a panel of artificial intelligence experts on the dangers of the fast-growing technology, the House on Wednesday sought to chart a course on a particular issue of importance to lawmakers: the effects of AI-powered generation tools on U.S. copyright law.

Singer-songwriter Dan Navarro testifies before the House Judiciary Committee on May 17, 2023, as it explores AI copyright issues. (Screenshot via Courthouse News)

Supreme Court lets Illinois ban assault weapons, for now

The Supreme Court declined Wednesday to ensure access to assault weapons in Illinois, turning down an entreaty from proponents of the Second Amendment.

This 2013 file photo shows craftsman Veetek Witkowski holding a newly assembled AR-15 rifle at the Stag Arms company in New Britain, Conn. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Bipartisanship calls go bust as judicial picks face sharp questioning

Just days after the Senate Judiciary Committee’s Democratic majority returned to full strength, the panel’s Republican contingent implored the White House to continue working across party lines to fill federal court vacancies.

Senator Dick Durbin, D-Ill., speaks at a June 22, 2021, hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which he chairs. (Image via Courthouse News)

Regional

Fifth Circuit hears arguments in abortion pill case

The Biden administration and counsel for anti-abortion doctors aiming to get mifepristone off the market cited conflicting statistics about the drug's safety in a two-hour hearing Wednesday before the Fifth Circuit.

A patient prepares to take the first of two pills for a medication abortion during a visit to a clinic in Kansas City, Kan., on Oct. 12, 2022. (Charlie Riedel/AP)

Florida school district faces First Amendment challenge to book bans

A Florida school district was sued Wednesday by writers' group PEN America, publisher Penguin Random House and several parents over its removal of library books based on political or ideological differences.

Books are displayed at the Banned Book Library at American Stage in St. Petersburg, Fla., on Feb. 18, 2023. (Jefferee Woo/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

International

Powerful storm causes major flooding, kills at least 8 in Italy

A massive storm caused major flooding in northern parts of Italy, killing at least eight people as floodwaters burst river banks and raged through towns and cities, Italian authorities said Wednesday.

This photo provided by the Italian Coast guard shows a man on the roof of a flooded house just before being rescued by helicopter, in the area of the town of Faenza in the northern Italian region of Emilia Romagna, on May 17, 2023. (Guardia Costiera via AP)

At Iceland summit, European leaders announce system to track Ukraine damage

Leaders from across Europe traveled to Iceland this week for the first Council of Europe summit in nearly two decades, where they announced a new system to record the damage inflicted on Ukraine by Russia.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks via videolink at the opening ceremony of the Council of Europe summit in Reykjavik, Iceland, on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool)

Greens call out EU, Italy for turning backs on asylum seekers

After a visit to the Sicilian island of Lampedusa, a member of the Greens in the European Parliament on Wednesday blasted Italy's far-right government and the European Union for allowing migrants and asylum seekers to be mistreated and to die in their dangerous attempts to cross the Mediterranean Sea and make it to Europe.