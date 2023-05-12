Top 8 today

National
Elon Musk fights to end corporate monitoring of his Tesla tweets
More than halfway through his first year as the owner of Twitter, Elon Musk pushed a panel of appeals judges Thursday to throw out a monitoring requirement born out of injudicious tweets that could affect the stock price of one of his other companies, Tesla.
Supreme Court overturns fraud convictions of Cuomo donor
Reversing the convictions of a well-connected New York developer, the Supreme Court ruled Thursday that Congress never intended to criminalize the type of wire fraud of which he was convicted.
Triumphant Feinstein reclaims seat on Senate judiciary panel
Making a much-anticipated return to Congress this week after several months of illness, Senator Dianne Feinstein brought a crucial vote to the Senate Judiciary Committee as the panel takes on a slate of the White House’s court nominees.
Blazing a trail: DC rep wants weed in Capitol garden
The U.S. Botanic Garden counts coffee and tobacco plants among its enormous botanical collection — and if Representative Eleanor Holmes Norton has anything to say about it, the country’s oldest public garden could soon display marijuana, too.
Regional
Strict pig treatment rules in California win high court approval
The Supreme Court allowed a California law governing pork standards to move forward on Thursday despite industry claims over its broad reach.
Man accused of beheading ex pleads not guilty by reason of insanity
A Northern California man has pleaded not guilty to charges he used a samurai sword to kill the mother of his child, claiming insanity.
International
Death comes for us all, but it’s no excuse for flight delays in EU
Death may be tragic but it’s no excuse to not compensate travelers for delayed flights, the European Union’s top court said on Thursday.
Science
Hammerhead sharks ‘hold their breath’ to stay warm during deep dives
Technically speaking, scalloped hammerhead sharks hold their breath during deep dives. In fact, they must do so to survive.
