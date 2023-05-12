Top 8 today

Top eight stories for today including the Supreme Court allowed a California law governing pork standards to move forward; The EU’s top court ruled a co-pilot’s death does not exempt an airline from compensating passengers for a canceled flight; A Northern California man pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to charges he used a samurai sword to kill the mother of his child, and more.

National

Elon Musk fights to end corporate monitoring of his Tesla tweets

More than halfway through his first year as the owner of Twitter, Elon Musk pushed a panel of appeals judges Thursday to throw out a monitoring requirement born out of injudicious tweets that could affect the stock price of one of his other companies, Tesla.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the groundbreaking ceremony of the Tesla Shanghai factory in China on Jan. 7, 2019. (Ding Ting/Xinhua via AP, File)

Supreme Court overturns fraud convictions of Cuomo donor

Reversing the convictions of a well-connected New York developer, the Supreme Court ruled Thursday that Congress never intended to criminalize the type of wire fraud of which he was convicted.

The Empire State Trail runs from New York City to Canada, splitting west to connect Albany with Buffalo. (Credit: Parks & Trails New York via Courthouse News)

Triumphant Feinstein reclaims seat on Senate judiciary panel

Making a much-anticipated return to Congress this week after several months of illness, Senator Dianne Feinstein brought a crucial vote to the Senate Judiciary Committee as the panel takes on a slate of the White House’s court nominees.

California Senator Dianne Feinstein receives a warm welcome from colleagues on the Senate Judiciary Committee as she returns from a leave of absence on May 11, 2023. (Screenshot via Courthouse News)

Blazing a trail: DC rep wants weed in Capitol garden

The U.S. Botanic Garden counts coffee and tobacco plants among its enormous botanical collection — and if Representative Eleanor Holmes Norton has anything to say about it, the country’s oldest public garden could soon display marijuana, too.

(Image by NickyPe from Pixabay via Courthouse News)

Regional

Strict pig treatment rules in California win high court approval

The Supreme Court allowed a California law governing pork standards to move forward on Thursday despite industry claims over its broad reach.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals protest in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington on Oct. 11, 2022, prior to attending arguments in National Pork Producers v. Ross. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Man accused of beheading ex pleads not guilty by reason of insanity

A Northern California man has pleaded not guilty to charges he used a samurai sword to kill the mother of his child, claiming insanity.

San Mateo County Superior Court. (Image by mliu92, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Courthouse News)

International

Death comes for us all, but it’s no excuse for flight delays in EU

Death may be tragic but it’s no excuse to not compensate travelers for delayed flights, the European Union’s top court said on Thursday.

The European Court of Justice in Luxembourg, photographed on Oct. 5, 2015. (Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP)

Science

Hammerhead sharks ‘hold their breath’ to stay warm during deep dives

Technically speaking, scalloped hammerhead sharks hold their breath during deep dives. In fact, they must do so to survive.