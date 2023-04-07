Top 8 today

Top eight stories for today including the EU is moving to lessen its dependence on China; Texas lawmakers advanced a bill banning diversity programs at public universities; American employers added 236,000 jobs, and more.

National

Job market shows signs of cooling as payrolls rise by 236,000

American employers added 236,000 jobs in March, the smallest gain so far this year, while the unemployment rate ticked down to 3.5%.

A hiring sign for tree care service work is posted in Wheeling, Ill., on March 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Thomas says other justices advised against reporting luxury vacations footed by GOP megadonor

Responding to blockbuster allegations that he violated federal disclosure requirements by not reporting luxury trips from a Republican megadonor, Justice Clarence Thomas claimed Friday that his conduct followed the advice of his fellow justices.

Associate Justice Clarence Thomas sits during a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington on April 23, 2021. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

Postponed but not forgotten: GOP puts off gun rights work in wake of Nashville shooting

A Republican bill now in a holding pattern would nix registration rules for pistols whose arm and shoulder braces make for a gentler recoil.

Three variations of the AR-15 assault rifle are displayed at the California Department of Justice in Sacramento, California, on Aug. 15, 2012. (Rich Pedroncelli/AP)

Regional

Temblor tourism meets seismic science in ‘Earthquake Capital of the World’

Tiny Parkfield, California, sees a magnitude 6 or larger earthquake about every 20 years. It's time, and geologists — and tourists — are ready.

Many large faults are located under the ocean, but the San Andreas Fault’s location on land makes this bridge a popular spot for photos. (Pat Pemberton/Courthouse News)

GOP-backed bill banning college diversity programs advances in Texas Senate

In the early morning hours on Friday, just after 12:20 a.m., the Texas Senate Subcommittee on Higher Education advanced a bill banning the use of diversity programs and initiatives at public universities.

The Main Building at the University of Texas at Austin. (Photo courtesy of Larry D. Moore via Wikimedia Commons)

International

Trip to China shows EU leaders straddling Beijing-Washington divide

A new word has sprung up in European geopolitical circles when it comes to China: They're talking about “de-risking.”

French President Emmanuel Macron, left, shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping after meeting the press at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Thursday, April 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, Pool)

Scottish leader’s resignation under scrutiny after husband’s arrest

Former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is facing fresh questions over the reasons for her recent shock resignation, following the arrest of her husband earlier this week.

Officers from Police Scotland stand beside by police tape and a police tent outside the home of Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon in Uddingston, Scotland, on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP)

Science

Part of recent surge in MLB home runs linked to climate change

An extra 500 home runs in the 2010s can be attributed to climate change. What will the game look like in 2100 when Earth is really hot?