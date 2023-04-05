Top 8 today

National
For-profit colleges join dogpile opposed to student loan forgiveness
For-profit colleges brought the latest appeal to the Supreme Court steps over the Biden administration’s actions to cancel student loan debt.
Blinken: ‘No doubt’ Russian arrest of Wall Street Journal reporter is wrongful detention
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken supports a designation of Russia’s arrest of a Wall Street Journal reporter as a wrongful detention.
Senate Dems laud rule boost for power plant emissions
Top congressional Democrats heaped praise on the White House Wednesday in response to a proposal aimed at drastically reducing certain air pollutants emitted by coal- and oil-fired power plants.
Regional
ACLU wastes no time suing over Indiana ban on transgender health care for minors
The ACLU filed a lawsuit challenging a ban on almost all forms of gender-affirming care for minors in Indiana immediately after it was signed into law.
North Carolina lawmaker switches parties, giving GOP veto-proof control of statehouse
A North Carolina Democrat announced she is switching parties, giving Republicans a veto-proof majority in the General Assembly and dealing a blow to the Democratic governor as he fights to block conservative legislation on issues including abortion and voting.
International
Finnish military provides stability in time of change
As Finland goes through a multitude of political changes, its citizens are comforted by a strong military supported by decades of sustained defense spending and widespread public training.
No extradition stay for Peru ex-president during appeal
A Ninth Circuit panel on Wednesday denied former Peru President Alejandro Toledo Manrique's bid to duck extradition from the U.S. to face bribery charges in his home country.
Science
Medieval monks made unexpected contribution to study of volcanos
Medieval scribes from both the east and west documented lunar eclipses and unwittingly also contributed to our knowledge of volcanic eruptions of their time.
