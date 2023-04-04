Top 8 today

National
Trump pleads not guilty to hush money criminal indictment
A decadeslong record of alleged business improprieties that have met with few major consequences finally ended Tuesday with the arraignment in New York City Criminal Court of Donald Trump.
Republicans ratchet up pressure on Manhattan DA ahead of Trump arraignment
In the hours before President Donald Trump turned himself in to authorities investigating a 2016 hush money scandal, House Republicans doubled down on claims that the whole exercise is political theater.
Fraudster whom Trump let out of prison denied high court relief
The Supreme Court advanced a $40 million judgment Tuesday against a man who swindled millions of dollars from the U.S. health care system but got his prison sentence cut short.
Regional
Manhunt ends in death of former aide to Maryland governor
The saga of an embattled Maryland government official ended with gunfire in Tennessee on Monday night.
Massachusetts gun sale rules go before First Circuit
The First Circuit heard arguments Tuesday in one of several suits challenging gun regulations in the wake of a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision creating new tests for such rules, this one seeking to overturn a Massachusetts law that forbids retailers from selling handguns that do not meet a number of safety standards.
International
Defense argues ex-president of Kosovo had no control over militia fighters
Kosovo’s former president denied the war crimes charges against him on Tuesday, telling a special tribunal that he expects to be “vindicated” at the end of the proceedings.
Rents rise, housing prices fall in European Union
Over the past year, housing prices in the European Union and eurozone rose 2.9% and 3.6%, respectively, according to data released Tuesday by Eurostat, representing a big decline from the third quarter of last year, when prices were up 7.3% annually in the EU and 6.6% in the eurozone.
Science
Politics shown to drive school priorities on diversity and globalization
Most school districts say they are preparing students for the future, but whether that future prioritizes diversity or the rest of the world can in part be linked to the surrounding area’s political affiliation, according to a Pew Research Center analysis published Tuesday.
Read the Top 8
Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.