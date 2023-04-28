Top 8 today

Top eight stories for today including Wall Street ended April in the black; The California Air Resources Board approved two new rules that will force freight movers to switch to zero-emission vehicles; Europe’s top rights court ordered Russia to pay over $140 million to Georgia, and more.

National

Good corporate earnings help smooth path over poor GDP, inflationary data

Showing the best monthly gain since the beginning of the year, Wall Street polished off April in the black despite muddled corporate earnings and mixed inflationary data.

(Barbara Leonard/Courthouse News Service)

Innocence question cuts at Glossip’s death penalty appeal

The Supreme Court will consider if evidence that could prove Richard Glossip’s innocence is enough to prevent his execution.

This Feb. 19, 2021, photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Richard Glossip. (Oklahoma Department of Corrections via AP, File)

Regional

California pushes forward with landmark zero-emission mandate for trains and trucks

The California Air Resources Board has approved two new rules that will force freight movers to start phasing out the use of diesel trains and trucks and switch to zero-emission vehicles as part of the state's ambitious plans to slash greenhouse gas emissions.

Diesel train (Source: California Air Resources Board)

No block for de facto ban on touting abortion ‘reversal’ medication in Colorado

A federal judge denied a preliminary injunction request by a Catholic health care clinic on Friday because the Colorado Attorney General’s Office has pledged not to enforce a new law until the state medical board has weighed in on whether abortion reversal treatment meets professional standards of practice.

A patient prepares to take the first of two combination pills, mifepristone, for a medication abortion during a visit to a clinic in Kansas City, Kan., in October 2022. A federal appeals court has ruled that the abortion pill mifepristone can still be used for now but reduced the period of pregnancy when the drug can be taken and said it could not be dispensed by mail. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

International

Rights court orders Moscow to pay $142M for 2008 war in Georgia

Russia must pay 130 million euros ($143 million) to Georgia for killing civilians, torture and looting during the 2008 Russo-Georgian War, Europe’s top rights court ruled Friday.

The European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, France. (Photo by CherryX from Wikipedia Commons via Courthouse News)

BBC chairman resigns over Boris Johnson loan scandal

The chairman of the BBC, Richard Sharp, announced his resignation Friday morning after months of controversy that have brought the British national broadcaster’s neutrality into dispute.

A screen shows a news report through the windows of the BBC in London on Friday April 28, 2023, after chairman Richard Sharp announced he was resigning. (Jordan Pettitt/PA via AP)

UN tribunal divides contested ocean territory between Mauritius and Maldives

A United Nations maritime tribunal ruled Friday on a border dispute between two Indian Ocean neighbors, effectively splitting some 37,000 square miles between them.

The island of Mauritius, off the east coast of Africa. (Bernard_Loo/Pixabay via Courthouse News)

Op-ed

Not so easy after all

“Writing is easy,” Mark Twain said. “All you have to do is cross out the wrong words.” But if you don’t even know what a word means, how can you tell if it’s wrong?