Top 8 today

Top eight stories for today

National

Senate Dems urge more cross-aisle support on court nominations

Republicans need to step up bipartisan efforts to confirm the Biden administration’s judicial nominees, Senator Dick Durbin implored in committee Thursday.

Senate Judiciary Chair Dick Durbin speaks during a business meeting on April 27, 2023. (Screenshot via Courthouse News)

Advocates of high court reform give Roberts poor marks

Often noted for his institutionalist views, Chief Justice John Roberts is at the wheel of a Supreme Court in crisis.

Chief Justice John Roberts of the U.S. Supreme Court is pictured here on Jan. 29, 2020, departing the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Authority of workplace safety agency challenged at appeals court

A contractor that provides furnace services in the glass and petrochemical industries argued Thursday that Congress granted unconstitutional authority to the federal workplace safety agency when lawmakers passed the Occupational Safety and Health Act in 1970.

Construction workers talk at a USA Properties Fund site, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Simi Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Judge mired in suit over end of free Google Workspace

Claims that Google broke a promise to early users of what is now Google Workforce by requiring them to start paying for the once-free service appear destined for a long slog.

A cursor moves over Google's search engine page on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)

Regional

Settlements reached in lawsuit over ‘Trump Train’ siege of Biden campaign bus

Two participants in a Texas “Trump Train” that surrounded a Biden campaign tour bus in a “madcap game of highway ‘chicken’” announced settlements Thursday in a lawsuit brought by bus riders who say the incident traumatized them.

Then-Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden arrives on his bus to speak to locals in Mason City, Iowa, on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Kentucky Supreme Court upholds ban on concealed guns in school zones

Without evidence that individuals carrying concealed weapons have been denied entry into venues defined as gun-free zones under federal law, a gun rights advocacy group's lawsuit must be dismissed in its entirety, the Kentucky Supreme Court ruled Thursday.

(AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

International

Greenpeace warns Ukraine war is locking Europe, US into fossil fuel future

Greenpeace is warning that fears over energy supplies sparked by the war in Ukraine have been used by energy companies and European and American policymakers to usher in a new environmentally disastrous wave of natural gas projects.

A vehicle is fueled up at a Sam's Club in Gulfport, Miss., in February 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Science

Bioengineered cells could expand lifespan, study finds

Humans now live on average much longer than they ever have in the past, a feat that can be attributed to medical advances and overall higher quality of life, although aging is still an inevitability. But now scientists think it may be possible to slow aging and further extend lifespans through genetic bioengineering.