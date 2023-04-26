Top 8 today

Top eight stories for today including Disney filed a federal lawsuit against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis; A former magazine advice columnist testified about claims that Donald Trump raped her; The 11th Circuit dismissed a constitutional challenge to Alabama’s mail-in voter registration form, and more.

National

Nearing one year after Dobbs, lawmakers spar on abortion rights

A woman who is challenging abortion restrictions in Texas had a pointed message for members of the Senate on Wednesday as the country approaches the one-year anniversary of the Supreme Court decision that rolled back federal protections on the procedure.

Senate Judiciary Chair Dick Durbin questions witnesses during a hearing on April 26, 2023 examining abortion access issues. (Screenshot via Courthouse News)

Nearly half of Americans see struggle for abortion access in home states

Almost a year since federal protections were struck down, more than 40% of Americans told the Pew Research Center they’d struggle to access an abortion where they live.

A woman holds a sign during an abortion rights rally in The People's Park in Annapolis, Md., on June 24, 2022. (Brian Krista/The Baltimore Sun via AP, File)

Trump accuser speaks of enduring shame after joking flirtation led to rape

As her own lawyer asked what she did after Donald Trump raped her, E. Jean Carroll lost her composure.

Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll arrives to federal court in New York on April 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Regional

Disney escalates DeSantis feud with federal lawsuit

Disney filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, accusing him of orchestrating "a targeted campaign of government retaliation" to punish the company for its protected speech.

The Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (John Raoux/AP)

California utility regulator eyes progressive fee to lower electricity bills

In an effort to ease some of the burden of California's high energy bills, the state’s three biggest private utility companies — Southern California Edison, San Diego Gas & Electric and Pacific Gas & Electric — have floated a plan to cut the price of electricity for lower income people by charging a fixed monthly fee based on income.

Panel dismisses challenge to Alabama voter disenfranchisement law

In a 106-page decision published Wednesday, a panel of 11th Circuit judges dismissed a constitutional challenge to Alabama’s mail-in voter registration form, but 60 pages were reserved for the partial dissent of one judge who argued the precedent supporting the decision was flawed.

A voter enters the Via Health, Fitness and Enrichment Center in Mobile, Alabama, on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (Gabriel Tynes/Courthouse News)

International

EU court rejects claim Airbus won satellite contract by hiring exec from rival

A European Union court on Wednesday ruled there was insufficient evidence to warrant deeper scrutiny into allegations Airbus hired a chief rival's top executive and obtained information that helped it win a massive contract to build a new fleet of satellites.

An Airbus A380 takes off for a demonstration flight at the Paris Air Show in June 2015. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

Science

New lizard-inspired pill could help regulate appetite

An electronic pill could combat nausea and other appetite-related conditions, according to a study published in Science Robotics on Wednesday.