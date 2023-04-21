Top 8 today

National
Bill to loosen gun laws heads to House where ATF director is set to testify
A Republican lawmaker opposed to new restrictions on a gun feature aimed at owners with disabilities but one that is also prevalent in mass shootings took a victory lap this week as his legislation cleared committee.
Trump defamation suit returns to court that first gave it legs
Some two and a half years since he distinguished the president from other federal employees, refusing to let the Justice Department stand in for Donald Trump as it would for other government workers, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan is being asked again to decide the fate of a defamation lawsuit from a woman who says Trump raped her.
Greenpeace prevails in defamation suit by Canadian logging company
A federal judge granted summary judgment in favor of Greenpeace in a yearslong case brought by a Canadian logging conglomerate claiming Greenpeace's protests of its operations amounted to defamation.
Regional
Heavy rains brought out California wildflowers. But is it a superbloom?
Dozens of atmospheric rivers throughout the winter have California awash in wildflowers. But not everyone wants to call it a "superbloom."
Feds to reevaluate threat of gillnet fishing to humpback whales
Environmentalists claimed victory following an agreement by the National Marine Fisheries Service to complete a new biological assessment on the state of humpback whales living in the waters off the West Coast.
International
Spain is entering a bitter election cycle. Will its Socialist leader survive?
Spain, a rare outpost of progressive politics in a right-veering Europe, is heading into a toxic election cycle that will severely test Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, one of Europe's more successful left-wing politicians who's up for reelection this year.
Nationwide strike cripples German railway network at rush hour
Millions of German commuters were forced to find alternative ways to reach work on Friday after a nationwide strike brought the country's railway network to a standstill.
British deputy prime minister resigns amid bullying scandal
British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab resigned from his post Friday, following a long-awaited report which found that he engaged in “unreasonably and persistently aggressive” behavior during his time in government and had misused power “in a way that undermines or humiliates.”
