Top 8 today

National
Appeals court keeps abortion pill on shelves but limits use
The final word on mifepristone’s use nationwide will be in the hands of the Supreme Court after the Fifth Circuit issued a late-night ruling to keep the popular abortion pill on store shelves nationwide but under limited circumstances.
Arrest made in Pentagon document leak
A technology support staffer for the Massachusetts Air National Guard was arrested Thursday afternoon in connection with a trove of classified documents shared to a messaging platform that Pentagon officials discovered early this month.
Lawmakers turn up pressure on TikTok CEO for data insight
Amid calls from some members of Congress to ban social media giant TikTok in the U.S., a group of Democratic lawmakers told the company’s CEO Thursday that they are more concerned than ever about the platform’s access to private user data.
New ethics report on Thomas says justice failed to disclose property sale to GOP megadonor
Justice Clarence Thomas spent the last decade ignoring his duty to disclose that he made a six-figure property sale to Republican megadonor Harlan Crow, according to new reporting Thursday that compounds calls for the conservative justice to face an ethics inquiry.
Regional
California state bar advised to control spending, improve integrity of attorney probes
The State Bar of California must act to protect the integrity of its attorney investigations and slow a spending deficit that could cripple its operations, according to a new audit.
Suspect arrested in stabbing death of Cash App founder
Police have arrested a suspect in the killing of Bob Lee, the tech executive who was stabbed to death in downtown San Francisco last week.
Science
James Webb Space Telescope discovers ancient miniature galaxy
The James Webb Space Telescope has discovered an unusually stelliferous, miniature galaxy from the universe's infancy, according to a paper released Thursday in the academic journal Science.
Op-ed
Okinawa
A lost wallet is found in a clean, peaceful, slow-moving society on Okinawa Island that gives a long-needed break from the American grind.
