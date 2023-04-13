Top 8 today

Top eight stories for today including a Massachusetts Air National Guard staffer was arrested in connection with a trove of classified documents shared to a messaging platform; California's auditor said the state bar is in danger of running out of money to sustain its operations; Police arrested a suspect in the killing of Cash App founder Bob Lee, and more.

National

Appeals court keeps abortion pill on shelves but limits use

The final word on mifepristone’s use nationwide will be in the hands of the Supreme Court after the Fifth Circuit issued a late-night ruling to keep the popular abortion pill on store shelves nationwide but under limited circumstances.

Boxes of the abortion drug mifepristone line a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in Tuscaloosa on March 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed)

Arrest made in Pentagon document leak

A technology support staffer for the Massachusetts Air National Guard was arrested Thursday afternoon in connection with a trove of classified documents shared to a messaging platform that Pentagon officials discovered early this month.

Police block a road in North Dighton, Mass., on April 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Michelle R. Smith)

Lawmakers turn up pressure on TikTok CEO for data insight

Amid calls from some members of Congress to ban social media giant TikTok in the U.S., a group of Democratic lawmakers told the company’s CEO Thursday that they are more concerned than ever about the platform’s access to private user data.

The TikTok app icon is seen on a smartphone screen. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

New ethics report on Thomas says justice failed to disclose property sale to GOP megadonor

Justice Clarence Thomas spent the last decade ignoring his duty to disclose that he made a six-figure property sale to Republican megadonor Harlan Crow, according to new reporting Thursday that compounds calls for the conservative justice to face an ethics inquiry.

Associate Justice Clarence Thomas sits during a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington on April 23, 2021. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

Regional

California state bar advised to control spending, improve integrity of attorney probes

The State Bar of California must act to protect the integrity of its attorney investigations and slow a spending deficit that could cripple its operations, according to a new audit.

Seal of the State Bar of California.

Suspect arrested in stabbing death of Cash App founder

Police have arrested a suspect in the killing of Bob Lee, the tech executive who was stabbed to death in downtown San Francisco last week.

Flowers sit at a tree in front of the building where technology executive Bob Lee was fatally stabbed in San Francisco on Thursday, April 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Science

James Webb Space Telescope discovers ancient miniature galaxy

The James Webb Space Telescope has discovered an unusually stelliferous, miniature galaxy from the universe's infancy, according to a paper released Thursday in the academic journal Science.

A University of Minnesota Twin Cities-led team looked more than 13 billion years into the past to discover a unique, minuscule galaxy that could help astronomers learn more about galaxies that were present shortly after the Big Bang. (ESA/Webb, NASA & CSA, P. Kelly)

Op-ed

Okinawa

A lost wallet is found in a clean, peaceful, slow-moving society on Okinawa Island that gives a long-needed break from the American grind.