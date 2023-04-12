Top 8 today

Top eight stories for today including President Biden commemorated the 25th anniversary of the U.S.-brokered Good Friday Agreement in Belfast; Juul Labs reached its largest settlement to date over claims it marketed vape pens to teens; California’s high-speed rail project has reached a critical point, and more.

National

Juul to pay six states $462 million to settle teen marketing claims

Vape giant Juul Labs has agreed to pay six states and the District of Columbia $462 million — its largest settlement to date — to resolve claims it marketed vape pens and other products to teens.

A Juul electronic cigarette starter kit is seen at a smoke shop on Dec. 20, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Legal privacy boost proposed for abortion care

Concerned about some state efforts to criminalize abortion within their borders as well as outside them, the Biden administration on Wednesday proposed revisions to privacy laws for people who facilitate or receive the procedure.

A small group sits on the steps of the Georgia State Capitol protesting the overturning of Roe v. Wade on June 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)

Trump seeks to delay civil rape trial, saying media tainted jury pool

In a bid to delay the upcoming trial where three women will accuse him of sexual assault, Donald Trump complained that it will be impossible to find an impartial jury on schedule after his unrelated criminal arraignment — a first in U.S. history for a current or former president — drew a “carnival atmosphere with hundreds of demonstrators and reporters."

Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his legal team in a Manhattan court on April 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool)

Regional

California high-speed rail project’s future shaky without funding boost

California’s high-speed rail project has reached a critical point as lawmakers must decide whether to seek more federal aid to finish the first segment, under construction in the state’s agricultural center.

Artist's rendering of a California high-speed rail trainset. (California High-Speed Rail Authority photo)

Fifth Circuit lifts block on Louisiana food labeling law

Louisiana can enforce a state law aimed at keeping companies from deceiving consumers by using meat-like descriptions on packaging for plant-based food products, a three-judge panel at the Fifth Circuit held Wednesday.

A tofurkey dinner. (Etafly/Wikipedia Commons via Courthouse News)

International

In Belfast, Biden marks 25th anniversary of Good Friday Agreement

During a visit to Belfast, U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday commemorated the 25th anniversary of the U.S.-brokered Good Friday Agreement that largely ended the sectarian conflict in Northern Ireland.

President Joe Biden speaks at Ulster University in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Swiss fight on Covid restrictions marks first for Grand Chamber

Europe’s top rights court heard arguments Tuesday over whether Switzerland was too aggressive with its pandemic restrictions.

The European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, France. (Photo by CherryX from Wikipedia Commons via Courthouse News)

Italy’s Meloni turns to culture wars after muted debut

It's taken a while but Italy's ultraconservative government, led by far-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, is rolling out a domestic agenda built around culture battles as she targets gay families, newfangled climate-friendly foods and a globalized culture.