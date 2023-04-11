Top 8 today

National
US designates Wall Street Journal reporter as wrongfully detained by Russia
The United States has officially designated Russia’s arrest of a Wall Street Journal reporter as a wrongful detention.
Senate Dems push Supreme Court to investigate Thomas bombshell
If the U.S. Supreme Court doesn’t take action to address recent reports that one of its sitting justices ran afoul of federal disclosure regulations, Congress will step in, the head of the Senate’s legal committee told the high court’s lead jurist Monday.
Regional
Efforts to slow-roll court access in Vermont face 2nd Circuit resistance
A Second Circuit judge was quick to undercut arguments from Vermont on Monday that the state's duty to safeguard confidential information trounces the First Amendment guarantees of public access to court proceedings.
California lawmakers push housing, homelessness bills — but will they work?
With public frustration over the homelessness crisis rising, California lawmakers have floated a raft of bills to tackle the issue and a lack of housing — affordable or otherwise — in the Golden State.
Chicago Cubs on trial over wheelchair access at Wrigley Field
Attorneys for the Chicago Cubs were in federal court for a bench trial Monday morning, defending the century-old baseball organization against accusations that it had violated the Americans with Disability Act.
Judge advances misrepresentation claims by supermarket workers
A federal judge declined to dismiss a class action brought by a California supermarket chain's workers who claim the company misrepresented medical benefits offered to non-union employees.
International
Corruption, impunity in Mexico wiping out world’s smallest porpoise
As few as eight vaquita marinas could be left in the Gulf of California, and the fervor for what has come to be known as the “cocaine of the sea” could wipe them out completely if drastic measures are not taken.
Op-ed
Something fishy
Do you remember how much tuna you ate between 2011 and 2015? You'll have to if you want to get in on a settlement.
