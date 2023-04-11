Top 8 today

Top eight stories for today including the Second Circuit reviewed a court access win scored by Courthouse News in Vermont district court; A bench trial began over wheelchair-accessible seating at Wrigley Field; A federal judge declined to dismiss a class action brought by a California supermarket chain's workers, and more.

National

US designates Wall Street Journal reporter as wrongfully detained by Russia

The United States has officially designated Russia’s arrest of a Wall Street Journal reporter as a wrongful detention.

Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich is shown in this undated photo. (The Wall Street Journal via AP)

Senate Dems push Supreme Court to investigate Thomas bombshell

If the U.S. Supreme Court doesn’t take action to address recent reports that one of its sitting justices ran afoul of federal disclosure regulations, Congress will step in, the head of the Senate’s legal committee told the high court’s lead jurist Monday.

Associate Justice Clarence Thomas sits during a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington on April 23, 2021. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

Regional

Efforts to slow-roll court access in Vermont face 2nd Circuit resistance

A Second Circuit judge was quick to undercut arguments from Vermont on Monday that the state's duty to safeguard confidential information trounces the First Amendment guarantees of public access to court proceedings.

Home of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, the Thurgood Marshall U.S. Courthouse is located at 40 Foley Square in lower Manhattan. (Nina Pullano/Courthouse News Service)

California lawmakers push housing, homelessness bills — but will they work?

With public frustration over the homelessness crisis rising, California lawmakers have floated a raft of bills to tackle the issue and a lack of housing — affordable or otherwise — in the Golden State.

This photo shows a homeless encampment on Beaudry Avenue as traffic moves along Interstate 110 in downtown Los Angeles, May 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

Chicago Cubs on trial over wheelchair access at Wrigley Field

Attorneys for the Chicago Cubs were in federal court for a bench trial Monday morning, defending the century-old baseball organization against accusations that it had violated the Americans with Disability Act.

People stand outside Wrigley Field in Chicago on Monday, March 27, 2023, before the season’s opening day baseball game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Chicago Cubs. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Judge advances misrepresentation claims by supermarket workers

A federal judge declined to dismiss a class action brought by a California supermarket chain's workers who claim the company misrepresented medical benefits offered to non-union employees.

(Alexa/Pixabay via Courthouse News)

International

Corruption, impunity in Mexico wiping out world’s smallest porpoise

As few as eight vaquita marinas could be left in the Gulf of California, and the fervor for what has come to be known as the “cocaine of the sea” could wipe them out completely if drastic measures are not taken.

Illegal totoaba fisherman haul boats out to the waters of the Gulf of California during low tide in San Felipe, Baja California, on Apr. 4, 2023. With impunity rates pushing 95 percent in Mexico, they can conduct this illicit business in full view of authorities, citizens and tourists on San Felipe's main beach. (Cody Copeland/Courthouse News)

Op-ed

Something fishy

Do you remember how much tuna you ate between 2011 and 2015? You'll have to if you want to get in on a settlement.