Top 8 today

National
GOP-led House wants Manhattan prosecutor in hot seat ahead of expected Trump indictment
Getting ahead of a news cycle sure to be dominated by the expected indictment of Donald Trump, a group of House Republicans heaped criticism Monday on the New York prosecutor in charge of the criminal investigation.
Tribe’s fight for water in drought-plagued West divides Supreme Court
A century-old fight in the arid American Southwest converged at the Supreme Court on Monday where the justices examined if the government is responsible for giving a tribe the ability to live on the land it granted them.
Texas, Idaho win reprieve from Biden administration water rule
Texas and Idaho convinced a federal judge Sunday to block implementation of a new Biden administration rule within their borders that expands what types of waters federal agencies have authority to regulate.
Long-awaited ruling severs Trump rape claims ahead of civil trial
Opting not to combine the two lawsuits, a federal judge opened the door Monday for Donald Trump to face two separate civil trials in which he is accused of raping a magazine writer in the mid-1990s.
Regional
Antonio Garra Day celebrates history of Native American resistance
An annual event in San Diego celebrates the little-known history of 19th century Native American resistance leader Antonio Garra, the spirit of resistance of Native American people and their culture in Southern California.
Trump lawyers ask judge to quash Georgia special grand jury report
Attorneys representing former President Donald Trump filed a motion Monday to quash a special grand jury report and preclude prosecutors from using its recommendations for indictments of those believed to have illegally interfered with Georgia's 2020 presidential election.
International
Macron government survives crucial no-confidence vote
French President Emmanuel Macron's government survived a parliamentary rebellion on Monday against a controversial move to ram through pension reforms that raise France's retirement age by two years to 64.
Chief ICC prosecutor tells Russia to return Ukrainian children
Justice ministers from more than 30 governments traveled to London on Monday to rally support for the International Criminal Court, whose chief prosecutor called for more financial help for the world’s only permanent court for atrocity crimes and urged Moscow to return stolen Ukrainian children.
