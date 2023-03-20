Top 8 today

Top eight stories for today including French President Emmanuel Macron's government survived a parliamentary rebellion; A group of House Republicans heaped criticism on the New York prosecutor in charge of a criminal investigation into Donald Trump; A century-old fight over water in the arid American Southwest converged at the Supreme Court, and more.

National

GOP-led House wants Manhattan prosecutor in hot seat ahead of expected Trump indictment

Getting ahead of a news cycle sure to be dominated by the expected indictment of Donald Trump, a group of House Republicans heaped criticism Monday on the New York prosecutor in charge of the criminal investigation.

Former President Donald Trump takes the stage at Mar-a-lago in Palm Beach, Fla., to speak on Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Tribe’s fight for water in drought-plagued West divides Supreme Court

A century-old fight in the arid American Southwest converged at the Supreme Court on Monday where the justices examined if the government is responsible for giving a tribe the ability to live on the land it granted them.

A screenshot from the briefing in the case shows the Navajo reservation situated between Arizona, New Mexico, and Utah. (Image via Courthouse News Service)

Texas, Idaho win reprieve from Biden administration water rule

Texas and Idaho convinced a federal judge Sunday to block implementation of a new Biden administration rule within their borders that expands what types of waters federal agencies have authority to regulate.

(Image courtesy of Tennessee Department of Environment & Conservation via Courthouse News)

Long-awaited ruling severs Trump rape claims ahead of civil trial

Opting not to combine the two lawsuits, a federal judge opened the door Monday for Donald Trump to face two separate civil trials in which he is accused of raping a magazine writer in the mid-1990s.

This 1987 photograph of E. Jean Carroll and Donald Trump appears in Carroll's civil defamation suit against Trump to rebuff his claims that he could not have raped her because he never met her. (Image via Courthouse News)

Regional

Antonio Garra Day celebrates history of Native American resistance

An annual event in San Diego celebrates the little-known history of 19th century Native American resistance leader Antonio Garra, the spirit of resistance of Native American people and their culture in Southern California.

Elijah Duro leans over the gravesite of Antonio Garra, a Cupeño tribal leader who fought for tribal sovereignty rights for Native Americans in Southern California and Baja California in the 19th century, on the annual day of remembrance of Garra and celebration of Native American history and culture in San Diego, California on March 18, 2023. (Sam Ribakoff/Courthouse News).

Trump lawyers ask judge to quash Georgia special grand jury report

Attorneys representing former President Donald Trump filed a motion Monday to quash a special grand jury report and preclude prosecutors from using its recommendations for indictments of those believed to have illegally interfered with Georgia's 2020 presidential election.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney hears arguments in Atlanta on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, from media outlets and District Attorney Fani Willis, right, over whether to publish the findings of a special grand jury’s investigation into 2020 election interference. (Megan Butler/Courthouse News)

International

Macron government survives crucial no-confidence vote

French President Emmanuel Macron's government survived a parliamentary rebellion on Monday against a controversial move to ram through pension reforms that raise France's retirement age by two years to 64.

People stage a protest against pension reforms in Paris on Monday, March 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

Chief ICC prosecutor tells Russia to return Ukrainian children

Justice ministers from more than 30 governments traveled to London on Monday to rally support for the International Criminal Court, whose chief prosecutor called for more financial help for the world’s only permanent court for atrocity crimes and urged Moscow to return stolen Ukrainian children.