Top 8 today

National
Russian, Chinese nuclear cooperation spurs House to sound alarm
Calling it a threat to U.S. national security, a group of House Republicans urged immediate action Friday on the collaboration between Russia’s state-owned atomic energy company and China’s strategic nuclear forces.
Poop-themed dog toys will test the limits of parody at the Supreme Court
Next week the Supreme Court will review a suit from a famous whiskey maker to decide if poop-themed dog toys mimicking the brand are free speech or a trademark violation.
Elizabeth Holmes in limbo on restitution, release pending appeal
Elizabeth Holmes, the disgraced founder of the failed $9 billion blood-testing startup Theranos, will likely wait until April to find out how much she owes investors and whether a judge will release her while she appeals her wire fraud conviction.
Regional
Uber challenge to California worker-classification law revived by Ninth Circuit
In a second win this week for gig-economy businesses, the Ninth Circuit reinstated a challenge by Uber and Postmates of a California law that requires them to classify their workers as employees rather than independent contractors.
Hawaii police officers charged over car chase
Four Hawaii Police Department officers have been charged for their involvement — or rather their lack of involvement — in a September 2021 car crash on Oahu that injured six people, two of them severely.
International
International Criminal Court issues arrest warrant for Putin
The International Criminal Court announced on Friday it has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Turkey gives green light to Finland NATO membership
What for long seemed like a dual entry into NATO for Sweden and Finland is now turning into a solo run, after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Friday his country is prepared to approve Finland's application.
Record heat wave puts Argentina harvests in jeopardy
The scorching summer heat has smashed multiple records in Argentina and has projections for agriculture exports for 2023 in steep decline due to drought across the fertile grasslands of the Pampas.
