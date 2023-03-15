Top 8 today

National
High court invited to tackle fairness for trans athletes
West Virginia has asked the justices to grant an emergency request so that it can exclude a transgender middle schooler from the girl's track and field team.
Domestic violence cases in new terrain following gun rights expansion
Perpetrators of domestic violence are already taking advantage of the new legal protections created by the Supreme Court, members of the Senate’s judiciary panel argued Wednesday, pointing to a recent holding out of the Fifth Circuit.
Senate finally confirms former LA Mayor Eric Garcetti as ambassador to India
Nearly two years after he was nominated, former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was finally confirmed by the U.S. Senate as ambassador to India on Wednesday, in a narrow 52-42 vote that saw both Democrats and Republicans cross party lines.
Regional
Whales win in federal fight over sablefish net permit
A federal judge has awarded summary judgment to environmental advocates over the National Marine Fisheries Services' handling of endangered Pacific humpback whales that get tangled in fishing gear off the Pacific coast.
With Murdaugh convicted of murders, prosecutors turn to $9 million fraud case
Alex Murdaugh has been given a life sentence for killing his wife and son, but the South Carolina saga continues as prosecutors turn their attention to a nearly $9 million fraud scheme that ensnared a prominent banker and convicted drug dealer.
International
Qualcomm antitrust hearings end with fight over jurisdiction
Brussels and Qualcomm spent the last day of hearings on Wednesday debating whether the European Commission even had jurisdiction to investigate the anti-competitive behavior it fined the tech giant for in 2019.
It’s crunch time for pension reforms in France
France on Wednesday saw its eighth day of nationwide strikes and protests against pension reforms that President Emmanuel Macron has made central to his second term in office.
Science
Scientists narrow down Earth’s water source to ‘unmelted’ meteorites
While scientists have long assumed that water arrived on Earth through meteorites, new research suggests the planet’s substantial amount of water could have only come from unmelted material.
