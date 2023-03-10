Top 8 today

National
US employers add 311,000 jobs as hiring hot streak rolls on
The U.S. economy gained 311,000 jobs in February, a sign the labor market has been unfazed by the government’s attempt to slow economic growth through higher interest rates.
White House mum on Covid-19 origins bill awaiting Biden’s signature
Congress put their unanimous support Friday behind a resolution that directs the intelligence community to publicly share what it knows about the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic, but the White House offered little insight this afternoon about whether President Joe Biden will sign the measure.
‘Access Hollywood’ tape, multiple Trump accusers, will feature in civil rape trial
Three women are expected to accuse Donald Trump of sexual assault at a civil trial starting next month, following a ruling Friday that also allowed into evidence the notorious “Access Hollywood” tape that surfaced during Trump’s first presidential campaign.
Regional
Move to green trucks at California ports faces gaping infrastructure void
California has committed itself to phasing out the heavy-duty diesel trucks that haul containers from the ports to inland destinations by 2035, but a near complete absence of public charging stations for electric trucks presents a major obstacle for truckers to go green.
California starts year with nearly 97,000 jobs added
The Golden State added 96,700 new jobs in January, a gain that accounted for nearly 19% of the nation's 517,000 new jobs added.
Probe reveals deep ties between Tom Girardi, state bar
Disgraced lawyer Tom Girardi, once among the most successful and powerful plaintiff's attorneys in the country, gave more than $1 million in gifts and payments to a state bar investigator and his wife, according to a corruption probe by the State Bar of California released Friday.
International
Biden, EU chief seek to forge stronger front against China, Russia
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen headed to the White House on Friday to hammer out new economic and political deals to strengthen the transatlantic alliance against Russia and China.
Sunak meets Macron to resolve UK-France refugee tensions
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was in Paris on Friday meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, in the first bilateral summit between the neighboring countries in five years.
