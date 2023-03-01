Top 8 today

National
Two-cent raise for women in 20 years highlights persistent gender wage gap
The gender pay gap is a persistent trend found throughout the U.S. economic machine, according to a Pew Research Center analysis tracking the difference between men’s and women’s earnings over the last 40 years.
Black coach suing NFL can press discrimination claims in court
A federal judge refused Wednesday to let the National Football League avoid a courthouse battle with the Black former head coach of the Miami Dolphins who says the league merely sought to satisfy a diversity recruiting requirement when it subjected him to a sham interview.
Regional
New Jersey sees Supreme Court exit ramp from mob-fighting commission
New Jersey made gains Wednesday at the Supreme Court in its yearslong fight to leave the Waterfront Commission of New York Harbor.
Family of truck terrorist testify in his defense at NYC death penalty trial
Two family members of Sayfullo Saipov spoke in his defense Wednesday, giving jurors a tearful composite of the man they knew before he became radicalized by the Islamic State group and went on to kill eight people as they spent the morning of Halloween 2017 on the bike path along New York City's West Side Highway.
Seattle ducks suit over shooting death in protest zone
A Ninth Circuit panel on Wednesday affirmed the dismissal of a lawsuit against the city of Seattle by a woman whose son died in a shooting during the George Floyd protests in the summer of 2020.
International
Oslo police remove Greta Thunberg from protest against wind farms
Oslo police were seen forcibly removing protesters, including Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg, from blocking entrances of Norwegian government buildings on Wednesday.
López Obrador’s price guarantee program failing Mexico’s small-scale farmers
An $800 million embezzlement scandal — the biggest in Mexico’s history — is actually secondary to what experts identified as a price guarantee government program’s main problem: its poor design.
Trade between EU and Ukraine shows economic resilience through Russian invasion
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 initially cut trade with the European Union in half, but the flow of goods from member states to Ukraine largely recovered over the course of the year, according to data published by Eurostat on Wednesday.
