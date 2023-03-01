Top 8 today

Top eight stories for today including New Jersey made gains at the Supreme Court in its yearslong fight to leave the Waterfront Commission of New York Harbor; A federal judge refused to let the NFL avoid a courthouse battle with the Black former head coach of the Miami Dolphins; Oslo police forcibly removed Greta Thunberg and other protesters from Norwegian government buildings, and more.

National

Two-cent raise for women in 20 years highlights persistent gender wage gap

The gender pay gap is a persistent trend found throughout the U.S. economic machine, according to a Pew Research Center analysis tracking the difference between men’s and women’s earnings over the last 40 years.

FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2020, file photo, a help wanted sign hangs on the door of a Target store in Uniontown, Pa. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Black coach suing NFL can press discrimination claims in court

A federal judge refused Wednesday to let the National Football League avoid a courthouse battle with the Black former head coach of the Miami Dolphins who says the league merely sought to satisfy a diversity recruiting requirement when it subjected him to a sham interview.

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, center, reacts to a call during an NFL football game in New Orleans against the Saints on Dec. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman, File)

Regional

New Jersey sees Supreme Court exit ramp from mob-fighting commission

New Jersey made gains Wednesday at the Supreme Court in its yearslong fight to leave the Waterfront Commission of New York Harbor.

Marlon Brando in the film "On the Waterfront." (Columbia Pictures image via Courthouse News)

Family of truck terrorist testify in his defense at NYC death penalty trial

Two family members of Sayfullo Saipov spoke in his defense Wednesday, giving jurors a tearful composite of the man they knew before he became radicalized by the Islamic State group and went on to kill eight people as they spent the morning of Halloween 2017 on the bike path along New York City's West Side Highway.

Sketch shows Sayfullo Saipov during closing statements at his trial in Manhattan federal court on Jan. 24, 2023. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)

Seattle ducks suit over shooting death in protest zone

A Ninth Circuit panel on Wednesday affirmed the dismissal of a lawsuit against the city of Seattle by a woman whose son died in a shooting during the George Floyd protests in the summer of 2020.

A sign on a street barricade lists some of the demands of protesters in what has been named the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest zone in Seattle, Monday, June 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

International

Oslo police remove Greta Thunberg from protest against wind farms

Oslo police were seen forcibly removing protesters, including Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg, from blocking entrances of Norwegian government buildings on Wednesday.

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg is carried away during a protest outside the Norwegian Ministry of Finance in Oslo on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (Javad Parsa//NTB Scanpix via AP)

López Obrador’s price guarantee program failing Mexico’s small-scale farmers

An $800 million embezzlement scandal — the biggest in Mexico’s history — is actually secondary to what experts identified as a price guarantee government program’s main problem: its poor design.

Lucio López Flores (left) and Artemio Ortiz sit in the bed of their truck while taking a break from harvesting their small plots of corn near Tepetlixpa, Mexico State, in February 2023. Ortiz still works seasonal harvests in Canada each year, despite federal programs meant to help Mexico's small farmers improve their incomes. (Cody Copeland/Courthouse News)

Trade between EU and Ukraine shows economic resilience through Russian invasion

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 initially cut trade with the European Union in half, but the flow of goods from member states to Ukraine largely recovered over the course of the year, according to data published by Eurostat on Wednesday.