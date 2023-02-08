Top 8 today

Top eight stories for today including investigators looking into the MH17 tragedy say Vladimir Putin signed off on the transport of the weapon used to bring down the passenger jet; The Kentucky Supreme Court heard arguments over whether concealed carry permitholders in the commonwealth must abide by the federal Gun Free School Zone Act; A jury established the first federal precedent for litigating the popular digital art commodities known as NFTs, and more.

National

Birkin bag NFTs aren’t art, jury rules, in big win for Hermès

Luxury French design house Hermès triumphed on Wednesday in its trademark suit over MetaBirkins NFTs creator Mason Rothschild, establishing the first federal precedent for litigating the popular digital art commodities.

A federal complaint by the luxury design house Hermès displays some of the MetaBirkins NFTs, a line of 100 digital collectibles created on the Ethereum blockchain, that feature the trademarked handbag design covered in fur. (Screenshot via Courthouse News)

Supreme Court refuses to halt Texas man’s execution for murder of three teens

The Supreme Court declined on Wednesday to intervene in a last-ditch effort to stop the execution of a Texas man who claimed his death sentence was influenced by racial animus.

The now-defunct execution chamber at the Greensville Correctional Center in Jarratt, Va. (Virginia Department of Corrections via AP)

Regional

Kentucky justices to decide if race horses are agricultural commodities

The sale of race horses and their breeding rights are not governed by the Food Security Act because the animals are not agricultural commodities, an investment firm argued Wednesday before the Kentucky Supreme Court.

John Velazquez riding Medina Spirit crosses the finish line to win the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, on May 1, 2021, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

National Park Service accused of failing to protect endangered Florida wildlife

Conservation groups filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the National Park Service and the Department of the Interior, accusing them of failing to protect several species of endangered animals and plants from the construction of a water park and retail development in South Florida.

A Florida bonneted bat pup. (Photo by Enwebb, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=63076779 via Courthouse News)

Ninth Circuit urges mediation in fight over livestock grazing in Tonto National Forest

A Ninth Circuit panel on Wednesday encouraged a community advocate group for Arizona’s Mogollon Rim to seek mediation with the U.S. Forest Service over expanded grazing allotment into a specific portion of the Tonto National Forest known as Bar X.

A stunning view of desert foliage in the forest with canyonlands stretching into the distance. Arizona, Tonto National Forest area.

Ban on concealed guns in school zones debated at top Kentucky court

The Kentucky Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday over the implementation of the federal Gun Free School Zone Act and whether concealed carry permitholders in the commonwealth must abide by it.

International

Missile supply used to down MH17 jet got Putin approval, investigators say

An international investigation team looking into the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 says they have evidence showing “strong indications” that Russian President Vladimir Putin signed off personally on the transport of the weapon used to bring down the passenger jet.

The reconstructed wreckage of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 is seen at the Gilze-Rijen military airbase in the Netherlands on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (Molly Quell/Courthouse News)

‘Greek Watergate’ looms over reelection of tarnished prime minister

Greeks go to the polls this spring with a major domestic surveillance scandal hanging over the country’s ruling conservative party, marring the lionized image of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.