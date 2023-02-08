Top 8 today

National
Birkin bag NFTs aren’t art, jury rules, in big win for Hermès
Luxury French design house Hermès triumphed on Wednesday in its trademark suit over MetaBirkins NFTs creator Mason Rothschild, establishing the first federal precedent for litigating the popular digital art commodities.
Supreme Court refuses to halt Texas man’s execution for murder of three teens
The Supreme Court declined on Wednesday to intervene in a last-ditch effort to stop the execution of a Texas man who claimed his death sentence was influenced by racial animus.
Regional
Kentucky justices to decide if race horses are agricultural commodities
The sale of race horses and their breeding rights are not governed by the Food Security Act because the animals are not agricultural commodities, an investment firm argued Wednesday before the Kentucky Supreme Court.
National Park Service accused of failing to protect endangered Florida wildlife
Conservation groups filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the National Park Service and the Department of the Interior, accusing them of failing to protect several species of endangered animals and plants from the construction of a water park and retail development in South Florida.
Ninth Circuit urges mediation in fight over livestock grazing in Tonto National Forest
A Ninth Circuit panel on Wednesday encouraged a community advocate group for Arizona’s Mogollon Rim to seek mediation with the U.S. Forest Service over expanded grazing allotment into a specific portion of the Tonto National Forest known as Bar X.
Ban on concealed guns in school zones debated at top Kentucky court
The Kentucky Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday over the implementation of the federal Gun Free School Zone Act and whether concealed carry permitholders in the commonwealth must abide by it.
International
Missile supply used to down MH17 jet got Putin approval, investigators say
An international investigation team looking into the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 says they have evidence showing “strong indications” that Russian President Vladimir Putin signed off personally on the transport of the weapon used to bring down the passenger jet.
‘Greek Watergate’ looms over reelection of tarnished prime minister
Greeks go to the polls this spring with a major domestic surveillance scandal hanging over the country’s ruling conservative party, marring the lionized image of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.
