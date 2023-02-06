Top 8 today

National
Neo-Nazi leader, Maryland woman charged with conspiracy to destroy energy facilities
Federal prosecutors announced charges Monday against the leader of a neo-Nazi group from Florida who they say had plotted with his girlfriend to destroy electrical substations in the Baltimore area.
EPA slammed over lax standards for ship pollution
Environmentalists claim the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has failed to release new national standards that would protect U.S. waterways from harmful vessel discharges.
Regional
High and low roads of access in Virginia attacked in First Amendment litigation
The fit between the 230-year-old Bill of Rights and the electronic age is at issue in an attack by news outlets on Virginia’s segregated system of access to court records, one for patricians with power and another for commoners with none.
Private autopsy shows ‘Cop City’ activist killed by police was shot 13 times
Civil rights attorneys and the family of Manuel “Tortuguita” Esteban Paez Terán, who was shot and killed by task force officers in Atlanta last month while demonstrating against a police training facility, are demanding more transparency from the ongoing investigation into his death.
Bill to ban betting on simulcast greyhound races advances in Colorado Legislature
A Colorado bill to outlaw gambling on simulcast greyhound races unanimously passed the House Finance Committee on Monday.
Limits on super PACs stump top Massachusetts court
The Massachusetts Supreme Court seemed flummoxed Monday by a proposed ballot question that would cap contributions to super PACs at $5,000 a year, with one justice calling it “an incredibly complex First Amendment case” and several seemingly looking for an excuse to avoid deciding it.
New York protections for rental tenants upheld at 2nd Circuit
Ruling against a coalition of landlords, the Second Circuit affirmed Monday the constitutionality of New York’s newly amended rent-stabilization law.
International
European retail sales drop despite cooling inflation
Fewer consumer purchases of food, drink and tobacco products helped influence a 2.7% monthly decrease in the volume of retail trade in the eurozone last December, according to a report released Monday by Eurostat.
Read the Top 8
