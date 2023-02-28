Top 8 today

National
Student loan forgiveness plan on life support at Supreme Court
The conservative majority of the Supreme Court appeared skeptical on Tuesday that President Joe Biden has the authority to forgive billions in student loan debt, but questions remain over whether the states that brought the challenge have the requisite standing to do so.
Justices limit fines for failing to report foreign bank accounts
The Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled in favor of a dual citizen who is fighting a nearly $3 million fine for failing to pay taxes on his international earnings.
Proud Boys member testifying at riot trial details plan against Biden
The Proud Boys wanted to stop Joe Biden from becoming president, even if it came down to violence, after the Democrat won the 2020 election, a member of the Proud Boys testified Tuesday against five of his former brothers in arms.
Regional
In like a lion: March to bring fresh snow and rain to California
Already reeling from massive snowstorms in the last week, California is in for more rounds of heavy snow, rain and cold temperatures — leading forecasters to say this year “March starts with a roar.”
Delaware can’t inherit windfall just because MoneyGram lives there
Determining the fate of hundreds of millions of dollars in a unanimous opinion, the Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that Delaware does not have first dibs on the unclaimed property of the 1.8 million businesses registered in its corporate-friendly state.
California ducks demand to review local wastewater discharge permits
The California State Water Resources Control Board can't be forced to evaluate the "reasonableness" of locally issued permits to discharge treated wastewater, a state appeals court ruled, because state law doesn't impose this obligation on the agency.
Santa Clara County to face some claims in suit over jail suicide
A federal judge has ruled Santa Clara County can't duck all claims in a lawsuit claiming a former sheriff and a jail therapist bear responsibility for a man's suicide while in jail.
International
OnlyFans ordered to pony up in UK tax case
The European Court of Justice on Tuesday upheld a tax regulation allowing United Kingdom authorities to charge London-based OnlyFans tax on all of its revenue, rather than only profit, in what is likely the last decision stemming from a case referred by the U.K. to the Luxembourg court before Brexit.
