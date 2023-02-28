Top 8 today

Top eight stories for today including the Supreme Court’s conservative majority appeared skeptical that the president has the authority to forgive billions in student loan debt; California is in for more rounds of heavy snow, rain and cold temperatures; The European Court of Justice upheld a regulation allowing authorities to charge OnlyFans tax on all of its revenue, and more.

National

Student loan forgiveness plan on life support at Supreme Court

The conservative majority of the Supreme Court appeared skeptical on Tuesday that President Joe Biden has the authority to forgive billions in student loan debt, but questions remain over whether the states that brought the challenge have the requisite standing to do so.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks at a rally for student debt relief outside the Supreme Court in Washington on Feb. 28, 2023. Inside the court, the justices heard arguments over President Joe Biden's student debt relief plan. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Justices limit fines for failing to report foreign bank accounts

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled in favor of a dual citizen who is fighting a nearly $3 million fine for failing to pay taxes on his international earnings.

The exterior of the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Proud Boys member testifying at riot trial details plan against Biden

The Proud Boys wanted to stop Joe Biden from becoming president, even if it came down to violence, after the Democrat won the 2020 election, a member of the Proud Boys testified Tuesday against five of his former brothers in arms.

Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump stand outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

Regional

In like a lion: March to bring fresh snow and rain to California

Already reeling from massive snowstorms in the last week, California is in for more rounds of heavy snow, rain and cold temperatures — leading forecasters to say this year “March starts with a roar.”

A heavy snowstorm obscures the view of Yosemite's El Capitan in this Feb. 28, 2023 webcam screenshot. (Yosemite Conservancy via Courthouse News)

Delaware can’t inherit windfall just because MoneyGram lives there

Determining the fate of hundreds of millions of dollars in a unanimous opinion, the Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that Delaware does not have first dibs on the unclaimed property of the 1.8 million businesses registered in its corporate-friendly state.

(Image courtesy of Moneygram via Courthouse News)

California ducks demand to review local wastewater discharge permits

The California State Water Resources Control Board can't be forced to evaluate the "reasonableness" of locally issued permits to discharge treated wastewater, a state appeals court ruled, because state law doesn't impose this obligation on the agency.

Pictured here in October 2017 from the First Street Bridge near the Arts District, the Los Angeles River meanders 51 miles through 17 cities from the confluence of Bell Creek and Arroyo Calabasas to the Port of Long Beach. Once filled with steelhead trout and thick with great reed forests that were home to bears, mountain lions and deer, the river often overflowed its banks. After one downpour caused a devastating flood in 1938, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers encased the river in concrete. (Courthouse News photo / Chris Marshall)

Santa Clara County to face some claims in suit over jail suicide

A federal judge has ruled Santa Clara County can't duck all claims in a lawsuit claiming a former sheriff and a jail therapist bear responsibility for a man's suicide while in jail.

(Image by Pixabay user Ichigo121212 via Courthouse News)

International

OnlyFans ordered to pony up in UK tax case

The European Court of Justice on Tuesday upheld a tax regulation allowing United Kingdom authorities to charge London-based OnlyFans tax on all of its revenue, rather than only profit, in what is likely the last decision stemming from a case referred by the U.K. to the Luxembourg court before Brexit.