Top 8 today

National
Justices to run the numbers on consumer protection agency funding
The Supreme Court agreed Monday to decide whether it is constitutional that the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau draws its funding through the Federal Reserve instead of congressional appropriations.
Psychologist charged with identity theft finds sympathy at high court
The Supreme Court appeared skeptical Monday as the government defended a maximalist reading of identity theft that would expose an Austin psychologist to a lengthier prison sentence for defrauding Medicaid.
Regional
Judge extends plan to manage flows to California delta and protect endangered fish
A judge has extended a temporary settlement of a long-running dispute over California water rights and how the Central Valley Project and State Water Project manage the Sacramento River flows.
Man whose ‘Cops Ahead’ warning sign got him arrested can sue police
The Connecticut man arrested after he stood ahead of a police checkpoint with a “Cops Ahead” sign can sue the city of Stamford for First Amendment violations and malicious prosecution, the Second Circuit ruled Monday.
Abortion opponents get all clear to challenge NY labor law
A panel of three Trump-appointed judges issued a reversal Monday that opens New York state to a constitutional challenge from the operators of a group of anti-abortion pregnancy centers.
International
UK, EU announce Brexit deal, but Sunak faces tough sell
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced a new deal on Monday to settle thorny trade questions over Northern Ireland in the wake of Brexit.
More than 60 dead after migrant boat breaks apart off Italian coast
The bodies of more than 60 migrants, including women and children, had been pulled from the sea by Monday after a fishing boat they were crammed onto broke apart just as it reached the Italian coast.
Thousands protest López Obrador’s electoral reform in Mexico City
Regularly bursting out into chants of "Out with López," thousands gathered in Mexico City’s main square Sunday to protest a new law that they see as the president's gambit to consolidate the power of his ruling Morena party.
Read the Top 8
Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.