Top 8 today

Top eight stories for today including the Supreme Court agreed to decide whether the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s funding arrangement is constitutional; Britain’s prime minister and the European Commission president announced a new deal to settle thorny trade questions over Northern Ireland in the wake of Brexit; A judge extended a temporary settlement of a long-running dispute over California water rights, and more.

National

Justices to run the numbers on consumer protection agency funding

The Supreme Court agreed Monday to decide whether it is constitutional that the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau draws its funding through the Federal Reserve instead of congressional appropriations.

A sign stands at the 2018 construction site for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's future headquarters in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Psychologist charged with identity theft finds sympathy at high court

The Supreme Court appeared skeptical Monday as the government defended a maximalist reading of identity theft that would expose an Austin psychologist to a lengthier prison sentence for defrauding Medicaid.

The Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington on July 14, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Regional

Judge extends plan to manage flows to California delta and protect endangered fish

A judge has extended a temporary settlement of a long-running dispute over California water rights and how the Central Valley Project and State Water Project manage the Sacramento River flows.

The Freeport Bridge over the Sacramento River, known locally as "the gateway to the delta." (Nick Cahill/Courthouse News)

Man whose ‘Cops Ahead’ warning sign got him arrested can sue police

The Connecticut man arrested after he stood ahead of a police checkpoint with a “Cops Ahead” sign can sue the city of Stamford for First Amendment violations and malicious prosecution, the Second Circuit ruled Monday.

Michael Friend displays the "Cops Ahead" sign that got him arrested in Stamford, Connecticut, for trying to warn drivers of a nearby police trap to catch people using their cellphones. (American Civil Liberties Union of Connecticut via Courthouse News)

Abortion opponents get all clear to challenge NY labor law

A panel of three Trump-appointed judges issued a reversal Monday that opens New York state to a constitutional challenge from the operators of a group of anti-abortion pregnancy centers.

This still from a promotional video for the Evergreen Association shows a technician performing an ultrasound in New York at the anti-abortion clinic EMC Frontline, short for Expectant Mother Care. (Evergreen via Courthouse News)

International

UK, EU announce Brexit deal, but Sunak faces tough sell

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced a new deal on Monday to settle thorny trade questions over Northern Ireland in the wake of Brexit.

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, right, shake hands after a press conference in Windsor, England, on Monday Feb. 27, 2023. (Dan Kitwood/Pool via AP)

More than 60 dead after migrant boat breaks apart off Italian coast

The bodies of more than 60 migrants, including women and children, had been pulled from the sea by Monday after a fishing boat they were crammed onto broke apart just as it reached the Italian coast.

Italian Red Cross volunteers and coast guard workers recover a body after a migrant boat broke apart in rough seas at a beach near Cutro, southern Italy, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. (Antonino Durso/LaPresse via AP)

Thousands protest López Obrador’s electoral reform in Mexico City

Regularly bursting out into chants of "Out with López," thousands gathered in Mexico City’s main square Sunday to protest a new law that they see as the president's gambit to consolidate the power of his ruling Morena party.