Top 8 today

Top eight stories for today including Ukrainian legal experts have been busy searching for ways to bring Russia to justice for its invasion; A federal judge opened the door for Donald Trump and his former FBI director to be deposed in lawsuits by former bureau officials; Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 16 years in prison in his second rape trial, and more.

National

Summer trial possible in state case against Paul Pelosi attack suspect

David DePape, the suspect in the attack of the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is for now no closer to a trial on state charges.

David DePape is shown in Berkeley, Calif., on Dec. 13, 2013. (Michael Short/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, File)

After YouTube exec impersonation, Ozy Media bosses hit with fraud charges

The federal government brought a criminal indictment Thursday against the fallen digital media company Ozy Media, saying it impersonated leaders at other media groups and lied about the company’s finances in order to scam investors out of tens of millions of dollars.

This March 20, 2018, file photo shows the YouTube app on an iPad in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Ex-FBI officials can depose Trump and his former bureau director

A federal judge opened the door Thursday for Donald Trump and Christopher Wray, his former FBI director, to be deposed in lawsuits by a former deputy director and a lawyer for the bureau who their investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 election made them political targets.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina Statehouse in Columbia on Jan. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 16 years in second rape trial

Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 16 years in prison following his conviction two months ago of raping an Italian model after barging into her LA hotel room in February 2013.

Harvey Weinstein at his sexual assault trial in LA, October 2022 (Mona Edwards)

Regional

Missouri attorney general calls for St. Louis prosecutor to quit or be removed

Missouri’s attorney general is demanding that controversial St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner resign or face legal removal from office.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner speaks in St. Louis in January 2020. (AP Photo/Jim Salter)

Split appeals court strikes down part of North Carolina ‘ag-gag’ law

A split Fourth Circuit panel on Thursday struck down part of a North Carolina law that prevented animal rights advocates from conducting undercover investigations into farming practices.

Young hogs at a farm in North Carolina. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

Court finds probable cause to hold Club Q shooting suspect without bond for trial

A Colorado judge on Thursday found prosecutors presented adequate evidence to try a 22-year-old suspect of a mass shooting committed at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs this past November.

Bouquets of flowers sit on a corner near the site of a mass shooting at the Club Q gay bar Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

International

For Ukraine, war rages on the ground and in the courts

While Ukraine’s military advisers are busy fighting off Russian aggression, the country’s legal experts have been searching for every possible avenue to bring Moscow to justice.