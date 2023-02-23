Top 8 today

National
Summer trial possible in state case against Paul Pelosi attack suspect
David DePape, the suspect in the attack of the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is for now no closer to a trial on state charges.
After YouTube exec impersonation, Ozy Media bosses hit with fraud charges
The federal government brought a criminal indictment Thursday against the fallen digital media company Ozy Media, saying it impersonated leaders at other media groups and lied about the company’s finances in order to scam investors out of tens of millions of dollars.
Ex-FBI officials can depose Trump and his former bureau director
A federal judge opened the door Thursday for Donald Trump and Christopher Wray, his former FBI director, to be deposed in lawsuits by a former deputy director and a lawyer for the bureau who their investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 election made them political targets.
Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 16 years in second rape trial
Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 16 years in prison following his conviction two months ago of raping an Italian model after barging into her LA hotel room in February 2013.
Regional
Missouri attorney general calls for St. Louis prosecutor to quit or be removed
Missouri’s attorney general is demanding that controversial St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner resign or face legal removal from office.
Split appeals court strikes down part of North Carolina ‘ag-gag’ law
A split Fourth Circuit panel on Thursday struck down part of a North Carolina law that prevented animal rights advocates from conducting undercover investigations into farming practices.
Court finds probable cause to hold Club Q shooting suspect without bond for trial
A Colorado judge on Thursday found prosecutors presented adequate evidence to try a 22-year-old suspect of a mass shooting committed at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs this past November.
International
For Ukraine, war rages on the ground and in the courts
While Ukraine’s military advisers are busy fighting off Russian aggression, the country’s legal experts have been searching for every possible avenue to bring Moscow to justice.
