Top 8 today

Top eight stories for today including longtime Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein of California said she will not seek reelection in 2024; Extreme cold and other harsh conditions caused the death of a Mexican army search and rescue dog in Turkey; A California man pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer with a Taser during the Jan. 6, 2021, storming of the U.S. Capitol, and more.

National

Republican Nikki Haley announces 2024 presidential run

Vying for the 2024 Republican nomination, ex-Trump Cabinet official and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley announced Tuesday that she will run for president.

In a campaign video released on February 14, 2023, Republican Nikki Haley announces her run for president in 2024. (Image via Courthouse News)

California man pleads guilty to using Taser on police officer during Capitol riot

A California man has pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer with a Taser during the Jan. 6, 2021, storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Trump supporters rally in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, ahead of a joint session of Congress to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

Regional

Dianne Feinstein will not run for reelection in 2024

Longtime Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein of California said Tuesday she will not seek reelection in 2024, though she will finish out her term.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing examining liability during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, Tuesday, May 12, 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Carlos Barria/Pool via AP)

California moves to dump Proposition 8 from constitution

Almost three months after vowing to do so, California state Senator Scott Wiener introduced a constitutional amendment Tuesday to repeal Proposition 8, which banned same-sex marriage in 2008.

Yard signs for and against Proposition 8, which banned same-sex marriage in California until it was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Deputy US marshal ducks suit by protester shot with ‘less-lethal’ munition

A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed a deputy U.S. marshal from the lawsuit filed by a Portland, Oregon, protester who he shot in the front of the head with a "less-lethal" impact munition, finding Congress needs to address how and when a federal employee can be sued for violating someone's constitutional rights.

Federal officers use chemical irritants and crowd control munitions to disperse Black Lives Matter protesters outside the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

International

Mexican rescue dog died of exposure, not collapse, in Turkey

Extreme cold and other harsh conditions caused the death of a Mexican army search and rescue dog in Turkey on Sunday, according to the soldier in charge of handling him.

A Mexican army soldier walks Proteo, the rescue dog that died of exposure in Turkey on Sunday, in this photo provided by Mexico's National Defense Secretariat (Sedena). (Sedena via Courthouse News)

Dutch court blocks ethnic profiling by border guards

The Hague Court of Appeal held on Tuesday that the use of race as a factor in selecting people for extra screening at Dutch border checkpoints is discriminatory, overturning a lower court ruling that upheld the practice in 2021.

The District Court building in The Hague, Netherlands. (Photo courtesy of De Rechtspraak via Courthouse News)

Europe’s top rights court sides with LuxLeaks whistleblower

Europe’s top rights court reversed course on Tuesday, finding a symbolic fine for a whistleblower was still a violation of his freedom of expression.