Top 8 today

National
Republican Nikki Haley announces 2024 presidential run
Vying for the 2024 Republican nomination, ex-Trump Cabinet official and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley announced Tuesday that she will run for president.
California man pleads guilty to using Taser on police officer during Capitol riot
A California man has pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer with a Taser during the Jan. 6, 2021, storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump.
Regional
Dianne Feinstein will not run for reelection in 2024
Longtime Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein of California said Tuesday she will not seek reelection in 2024, though she will finish out her term.
California moves to dump Proposition 8 from constitution
Almost three months after vowing to do so, California state Senator Scott Wiener introduced a constitutional amendment Tuesday to repeal Proposition 8, which banned same-sex marriage in 2008.
Deputy US marshal ducks suit by protester shot with ‘less-lethal’ munition
A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed a deputy U.S. marshal from the lawsuit filed by a Portland, Oregon, protester who he shot in the front of the head with a "less-lethal" impact munition, finding Congress needs to address how and when a federal employee can be sued for violating someone's constitutional rights.
International
Mexican rescue dog died of exposure, not collapse, in Turkey
Extreme cold and other harsh conditions caused the death of a Mexican army search and rescue dog in Turkey on Sunday, according to the soldier in charge of handling him.
Dutch court blocks ethnic profiling by border guards
The Hague Court of Appeal held on Tuesday that the use of race as a factor in selecting people for extra screening at Dutch border checkpoints is discriminatory, overturning a lower court ruling that upheld the practice in 2021.
Europe’s top rights court sides with LuxLeaks whistleblower
Europe’s top rights court reversed course on Tuesday, finding a symbolic fine for a whistleblower was still a violation of his freedom of expression.
