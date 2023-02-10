Top 8 today

National
Days after popping Chinese spy balloon, US military downs flying object over Alaska
A U.S. military fighter jet shot down an object flying over Alaska, national security officials announced Friday afternoon, emphasizing that the action was taken out of an abundance of caution and to safeguard against interference with civilian flights.
Nasdaq falls but other indices tread water, keeping flame alive for soft landing
For Wall Street this week, relatively no news was bad news, as markets fell while still digesting last week’s jobs report and awaiting soon-to-be-released inflation data.
Regional
How personal injury lawyers took over the LA skyline
They are the most famous lawyers in the city. Many of them haven't seen the inside of a courtroom in years.
Alex Murdaugh trial sidetracked by bomb threat, GoFundMe drive
The third week of Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial was punctuated by several unusual controversies as court officials grappled first with a bomb threat and then an online campaign to raise donations for a witness in the high-profile case.
Property owners sue San Francisco over voter-backed vacancy tax
San Francisco property owners claim a new voter-approved law to tax people owning homes that remain vacant throughout the city violates their constitutional property and privacy rights.
R. Kelly asks to serve Chicago and New York sentences at same time
R. Kelly's lead attorney filed a sentencing memo in Chicago federal court Friday morning, asking a judge to show leniency when considering an appropriate punishment for the singer's conviction last year on child porn and sexual enticement charges.
International
Zelenskyy, tighter borders and subsidies take center stage at EU summit
At a Brussels summit, European Union leaders agreed to pour funds into hardening borders to keep migrants out. They also welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy but made no promises on EU membership.
Where’s the far-right Meloni? Defying expectations, Italy’s leader keeps lid on radical politics
In her first 100 days, Giorgia Meloni, Italy's first female prime minister, has kept her far-right rhetoric in check, stuck with pro-EU policies and won the respect of Brussels with her cautious style.
