Top 8 today

National
Wall Street hopes one week of woes won’t deter the Santa Claus rally
With a relatively light week of data and renewed concerns about a growth slowdown, investors turned their back on last week’s highs.
Supreme Court left in the cold as Congress takes up mantle to uphold rights
Only months after Justice Clarence Thomas suggested protections for same-sex marriage could be erased by the high court’s conservative majority, a bipartisan coalition of lawmakers have passed legislation to give it federal protection. This move signaled the Supreme Court’s reluctance to play its role in our democratic system and the further degradation of its authority.
NXIVM sex cult leader loses appeal, will be imprisoned for life
The Second Circuit refused Friday to overturn the sex-trafficking convictions that landed the leader of an upstate New York cult 120 years in prison.
Eighth Circuit shields Catholic groups from transgender health care rule
A federal appeals court Friday issued a permanent injunction barring enforcement of a Biden administration rule under the Affordable Care Act that would have forced Catholic hospitals to provide transgender medical services that violate their religious beliefs.
Schooling and suspicions form barrier to sit on jury for rioters accused of sedition
Four days of jury selection ended Friday with a panel of 12 jurors and four alternates to hear whether four members of the far-right Oath Keepers organization plotted to overthrow the U.S. government so Donald Trump could stay in power.
International
International Criminal Court makes governance meeting off limits to striking lawyers
Defense and victims' counsel who wanted to attend the annual meeting of countries who are involved in the International Criminal Court were informed with less than 24 hours' notice that they would not be allowed inside.
Environmentalists decry UK approval of first new coal mine in 30 years
The United Kingdom’s government approved the first new coal mine to be built in England in three decades this week, amid consternation from environmental campaigners.
New visa raises overdevelopment concerns in Bali
A “second home” visa coming into effect this month aims to attract wealthy foreigners who can help accelerate Indonesia’s growing economy, but some worry it will come at the expense of locals and the environment.
