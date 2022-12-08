Top 8 today

National
Masks urged as pre-holiday ‘triplemedic’ of flu, Covid and RSV races through US
As the holidays near and health care facilities grapple with a "tripledemic" of viral respiratory infections, people are being urged to consider donning masks and calling out sick.
Ex-Trump lawyers ask Sixth Circuit to throw out sanctions order
Attorney Sidney Powell and other members of the legal team that pushed debunked election fraud claims in the weeks following the 2020 presidential election fought to avoid disbarment and other sanctions at the Sixth Circuit on Thursday, arguing erroneous claims in a late-filed Michigan case were unintentional.
Regional
Strict voter-backed gun measure remains shelved in Oregon
Oregon’s new gun restrictions will not take effect as planned Thursday after the state Supreme Court refused to overturn temporary blocks on the voter-approved measure.
Sixth Circuit skeptical of buffer zone at Louisville abortion clinic
Kentucky anti-abortion activists brought a First Amendment challenge before the Sixth Circuit on Thursday, claiming a no-standing zone in front of a Louisville women's health clinic violates their free speech rights.
Virginia parents argue school ambassador program is discriminatory
Three Loudoun County parents told a Fourth Circuit panel the school district’s student ambassador program, meant to combat systemic racism, discriminates against students based on their race and viewpoints.
Boaters flock to meeting over plunging Lake Mead levels
An overflow crowd of more than 400 people descended on the Bureau of Reclamation Conference and Training Center in Boulder City, Nevada, this week seeking answers to their questions regarding the dropping lake level at Lake Mead and the inability to launch their boats.
International
Forget it: Top EU court orders Google to remove results with proven falsehoods
Alphabet, the parent company of Google, must remove search results if they are shown to be incorrect, the EU’s highest court ruled Thursday.
European rights court rules Czech woman can’t use sperm of dead partner
Europe’s top rights court held on Thursday that there is no requirement under the European Convention of Human Rights for countries to allow insemination with a deceased person’s sperm.
