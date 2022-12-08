Top 8 today

Top eight stories for today including the EU’s highest court ruled Google must remove search results if they are shown to be incorrect; People are being urged to consider donning masks and calling out sick as the holidays near and health care facilities grapple with a "tripledemic" of viral respiratory infections; Oregon’s new gun restrictions will not take effect as planned, and more.

National

Masks urged as pre-holiday ‘triplemedic’ of flu, Covid and RSV races through US

As the holidays near and health care facilities grapple with a "tripledemic" of viral respiratory infections, people are being urged to consider donning masks and calling out sick.

(PIxabay image via Courthouse News)

Ex-Trump lawyers ask Sixth Circuit to throw out sanctions order

Attorney Sidney Powell and other members of the legal team that pushed debunked election fraud claims in the weeks following the 2020 presidential election fought to avoid disbarment and other sanctions at the Sixth Circuit on Thursday, arguing erroneous claims in a late-filed Michigan case were unintentional.

Attorney Sidney Powell speaks during a rally in Alpharetta, Ga., in December 2020. (Ben Margot/AP)

Regional

Strict voter-backed gun measure remains shelved in Oregon

Oregon’s new gun restrictions will not take effect as planned Thursday after the state Supreme Court refused to overturn temporary blocks on the voter-approved measure.

(Image by Jason Gillman from Pixabay)

Sixth Circuit skeptical of buffer zone at Louisville abortion clinic

Kentucky anti-abortion activists brought a First Amendment challenge before the Sixth Circuit on Thursday, claiming a no-standing zone in front of a Louisville women's health clinic violates their free speech rights.

This photo of a protest outside the Choices Women’s Medical Center in Queens appeared in a harassment complaint that New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman filed in June 2017. (Image via Courthouse News)

Virginia parents argue school ambassador program is discriminatory

Three Loudoun County parents told a Fourth Circuit panel the school district’s student ambassador program, meant to combat systemic racism, discriminates against students based on their race and viewpoints.

(Pixabay image via Courthouse News)

Boaters flock to meeting over plunging Lake Mead levels

An overflow crowd of more than 400 people descended on the Bureau of Reclamation Conference and Training Center in Boulder City, Nevada, this week seeking answers to their questions regarding the dropping lake level at Lake Mead and the inability to launch their boats.

The launch at Hemenway Harbor at Lake Mead is quiet Wednesday. In the background, and barely visible, is the Las Vegas Boat Harbor. On the right is a sign marking the high-water mark in 2000. (Bob Leal/Courthouse News)

International

Forget it: Top EU court orders Google to remove results with proven falsehoods

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, must remove search results if they are shown to be incorrect, the EU’s highest court ruled Thursday.

The European Court of Justice in Luxembourg, photographed on Oct. 5, 2015. (Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP)

European rights court rules Czech woman can’t use sperm of dead partner

Europe’s top rights court held on Thursday that there is no requirement under the European Convention of Human Rights for countries to allow insemination with a deceased person’s sperm.