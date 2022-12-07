Top 8 today

Top eight stories for today including a monthlong criminal tax fraud trial for the Trump Organization ended in swift guilty verdicts; Prosecutors in Colorado charged the person accused of murdering five people during a mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub with 305 counts; Indonesian lawmakers passed a controversial revamp of the country's criminal code, and more.

National

Trump Organization guilty on all counts in criminal tax scheme

A monthlong criminal tax fraud trial for the Trump Organization ended Tuesday in swift guilty verdicts.

A woman holds signs outside of the Manhattan federal courthouse on the morning of October 31, 2022, shortly before opening arguments in the Trump Organization's trial on tax fraud charges stemming from a long-running criminal probe. (Josh Russell/Courthouse News Service)

Whistleblowers unlikely to get high court reinforcement

The Supreme Court appeared hesitant on Tuesday to second-guess the government when it would prefer to throw out whistleblower suits that don't serve its interest.

The Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington on July 14, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Regional

Club Q shooting suspect charged with 305 counts, with more possible

Prosecutors in Colorado have charged the individual accused of murdering five people during a mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in November with 305 counts, including first-degree murder and hate crimes.

Bouquets of flowers sit on a corner near the site of a mass shooting at the Club Q gay bar Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Fourth Circuit urged to strike down North Carolina election libel law

A Fourth Circuit panel heard arguments Tuesday over whether the campaign committee for North Carolina’s Democratic attorney general should face criminal charges under a state law banning the spread of false information to damage a candidate’s shot at winning an election.

The North Carolina State Capitol in Raleigh. (Photo by Jim Bowen from Wikipedia Commons via Courthouse News Service)

Fourth Circuit rehears challenge to Maryland assault weapons ban

For the second time, a Fourth Circuit panel on Tuesday heard arguments in a legal battle between gun owners and Maryland over the constitutionality of the state’s semiautomatic weapons ban.

FILE - In this April 10, 2013 file photo, craftsman Veetek Witkowski holds a newly assembled AR-15 rifle at the Stag Arms company in New Britain, Conn. A ruling released Friday, April 6, 2018, by a federal judge in Boston, dismissed a lawsuit challenging Massachusetts' ban on assault weapons and large-capacity magazines, stating that assault weapons are beyond the scope of the Second Amendment right to "bear arms." (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

International

Indonesia moves to ban sex outside marriage under revamped criminal code

Indonesian lawmakers passed a controversial revamp of the country's criminal code on Tuesday, banning sex between unmarried adults and penalizing insults of a sitting president or state institutions.

Activists hold up posters during a rally against Indonesia's new criminal law in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Slamet Riyadi)

‘No MUOS’: Sicilian protesters expose rift over US militarism

The story of a Sicilian town's fight to stop the Pentagon from installing massive antennas for its new MUOS global satellite communications system at a secluded military base is part of a decadeslong struggle by anti-U.S. and anti-war movements against America's military and political influence in Italy.

Students in 2013 protesting against the U.S. Navy's installation of gigantic military antennas at a secretive base in Niscemi, Sicily. (Fabio D'Alessandro)

Rights court upholds Estonia decision to block violent prisoner from voting

Europe’s top rights court on Tuesday upheld a decision by Estonia to bar an incarcerated convict from voting, citing the number and gravity of his crimes.