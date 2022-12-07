Top 8 today

National
Trump Organization guilty on all counts in criminal tax scheme
A monthlong criminal tax fraud trial for the Trump Organization ended Tuesday in swift guilty verdicts.
Whistleblowers unlikely to get high court reinforcement
The Supreme Court appeared hesitant on Tuesday to second-guess the government when it would prefer to throw out whistleblower suits that don't serve its interest.
Regional
Club Q shooting suspect charged with 305 counts, with more possible
Prosecutors in Colorado have charged the individual accused of murdering five people during a mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in November with 305 counts, including first-degree murder and hate crimes.
Fourth Circuit urged to strike down North Carolina election libel law
A Fourth Circuit panel heard arguments Tuesday over whether the campaign committee for North Carolina’s Democratic attorney general should face criminal charges under a state law banning the spread of false information to damage a candidate’s shot at winning an election.
Fourth Circuit rehears challenge to Maryland assault weapons ban
For the second time, a Fourth Circuit panel on Tuesday heard arguments in a legal battle between gun owners and Maryland over the constitutionality of the state’s semiautomatic weapons ban.
International
Indonesia moves to ban sex outside marriage under revamped criminal code
Indonesian lawmakers passed a controversial revamp of the country's criminal code on Tuesday, banning sex between unmarried adults and penalizing insults of a sitting president or state institutions.
‘No MUOS’: Sicilian protesters expose rift over US militarism
The story of a Sicilian town's fight to stop the Pentagon from installing massive antennas for its new MUOS global satellite communications system at a secluded military base is part of a decadeslong struggle by anti-U.S. and anti-war movements against America's military and political influence in Italy.
Rights court upholds Estonia decision to block violent prisoner from voting
Europe’s top rights court on Tuesday upheld a decision by Estonia to bar an incarcerated convict from voting, citing the number and gravity of his crimes.
