Top 8 today

National
House committee releases Trump’s tax returns
The House Ways and Means Committee released former President Donald Trump’s tax returns Friday morning, the long-fought result of a campaign over three years in the making.
Biden ends the year by handing out 6 pardons
Five men convicted on drug and alcohol charges and a woman who killed her abusive husband received pardons from President Joe Biden on Friday.
Should auld Fed chairmen be forgot? Investors carry recession fears into new year
Successes from the last 12 months failed to carry over to equities as investors traded their concerns about inflation for concerns about a pending recession.
Second anniversary of Jan. 6 will come at a sea change
Nearly 900 foot soldiers of the insurrection have been prosecuted to date. Not among them is the former president held up as the plot's mastermind by a bipartisan panel set set for dissolution with the coming of the next Congress.
Regional
Arrest made in murders of four University of Idaho students
Pennsylvania state police have arrested a suspect in the slaying of four University of Idaho students, brutal murders that terrorized a college town and stumped local police for nearly two months.
LA cop loses immunity bid in fatal gym shooting
A divided Ninth Circuit panel on Friday denied a Los Angeles Police Department officer request for so-called qualified immunity over a fatal shooting in the locker room of a 24-Hour Fitness gym in Hollywood four years ago.
International
Post-pandemic demand for EU sparkling wine spiked. Will the trend continue in 2023?
The world rings in the New Year with two important economic indicators: Champagne and fireworks. The European Union has tracked a 29% hike in sparkling wine exports since the Covid-19 pandemic began but took in 63% fewer fireworks during the same period, according to data published by Eurostat on Friday.
Op-ed
Surely we can do better than this
My dogs get better medical care and cleaner water than most people on planet Earth. I count that as a blessing. And though it is that, for Titus and Cleo, what else does it mean?
