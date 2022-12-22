Top 8 today

National
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried released on $250 million bond
A New York federal judge set bail for Sam Bankman-Fried on Thursday, one week after the founder of the crypto exchange FTX was indicted on criminal fraud and conspiracy charges.
Regional
Midwest braces for frigid cold, high winds
Residents of the Great Lakes states prepared for arctic conditions Thursday, as a violent winter storm system moved into the region.
Denver sees record-breaking 37-degree temperature drop in a single hour
An arctic cold front swept through Denver on Wednesday afternoon, driving temperatures down an astounding 75 degrees over an 18-hour period and setting a new record for greatest temperature decrease in a single hour — from 42 degrees to 5 degrees.
Attorneys sound alarm over Alabama child abuse registry
More than 6% of Alabama’s population is listed on a database of people accused of child abuse or neglect. The information can be disclosed prior to dispositions in cases and without the person’s knowledge or consent.
Texas man claims police, newspaper endangered him with smuggler label
A South Texas oilfield worker claims in court his life is in danger from cartels who believe he is encroaching on their business after a local newspaper published a front-page story identifying him as a “known human smuggler” based on bogus intel provided by a sheriff’s department official.
International
Airbnb fought the rental tax rules in Italy, and the rules won
The European Union’s highest court ruled Thursday in favor of Italy, which requires Airbnb to collect a rental income tax and share information with tax officials.
Journalists at Mexico news agency prepare for third Christmas on strike
Journalists and administrative employees of Mexico’s state-owned news agency will soon see another December go by without a Christmas bonus as they round out a third year on strike.
Science
Glass frogs divert blood during sleep to become transparent, study finds
New research says that glass frogs can regulate their blood flow and increase transparency during sleep for protection against predators.
