Top 8 today

National

Ninth Circuit smacks down EPA for OK’ing pesticide but stops short of ban

The Ninth Circuit sharply criticized the EPA's 2019 approval of the insecticide sulfoxaflor but allowed it to remain on the market, at least for now.

A ground nesting bee pollinates a flower in New Hampshire. The species is one of 14 declining wild bee species identified in a study published in April 2019 by researchers at the university. The new study has found that more than a dozen wild bee species critical to pollinating fruits and vegetables across New England are on the decline. (University of New Hampshire/Molly Jacobson)

House committee votes to release Trump’s tax returns

After an hours-long, closed-door meeting, the House Ways and Means Committee voted to release to the public former President Donald Trump’s tax returns, which he has fought to shield for more than three years.

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., talks to the media after the House Ways & Means Committee voted on whether to publicly release years of former President Donald Trump's tax returns during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Gamers hit Microsoft with antitrust suit over Activision Blizzard deal

Even as the feds fight to stop Microsoft from snatching up Activision Blizzard in what would be the largest acquisition in video game industry — and Microsoft — history, gamers sued Tuesday to block the deal as well.

An employee tests a version of Call of Duty on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Activision Blizzard, Infinity Ward Division, in Woodland Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Allison Dinner)

Regional

New York’s updated gun restrictions up for another fight at high court

Challenging new restrictions on who gets to carry a firearm in New York state, a group of gun owners asked the Supreme Court on Wednesday to intervene.

A New York Police Department Public Affairs officer sets up a sign reading Gun Free Zone in Times Square on Aug. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Denver to see coldest day in decades as Arctic heads south

Hundreds of thousands of people in Colorado are about to experience the coldest day of their life on Thursday. Winter is bringing the Mile High City its coldest day in more than three decades — during which more than 1 million newcomers moved to Denver metro area.

Extremely high pressure, measuring 1070 millibars, is pushing frigid arctic air south across the U.S., gifting winter weather down Colorado’s Front Range, across Texas and out to the Gulf of Mexico. (College of DuPage)

Georgia’s ‘carpet capital’ not immune from suit over contaminated drinking water

A federal appeals court ruled Wednesday that a wastewater treatment facility in Georgia, accused of failing to prevent contamination from carpet factory runoff, is not shielded from suit by municipal immunity.

(Karolina Grabowska/Pixabay via Courthouse News)

International

EU greenhouse gas emissions down 22% since 2008

The European Union cut greenhouse gas emissions by nearly a quarter in the 13 years between 2008 and 2021, led by notable reductions in industries such as mining, electrification and manufacturing.

While the agricultural, forestry and fishing industries have remained stagnant, other economic activities in the EU have achieved notable decreases in emissions since 2008. (Eurostat via Courthouse News)

Op-ed

Home for Christmas

A return in winter to the cold country with Christmas markets, hot wine, fresh bread, bicycles and trains, in a search for time lost.