Top 8 today

National
Ninth Circuit smacks down EPA for OK’ing pesticide but stops short of ban
The Ninth Circuit sharply criticized the EPA's 2019 approval of the insecticide sulfoxaflor but allowed it to remain on the market, at least for now.
House committee votes to release Trump’s tax returns
After an hours-long, closed-door meeting, the House Ways and Means Committee voted to release to the public former President Donald Trump’s tax returns, which he has fought to shield for more than three years.
Gamers hit Microsoft with antitrust suit over Activision Blizzard deal
Even as the feds fight to stop Microsoft from snatching up Activision Blizzard in what would be the largest acquisition in video game industry — and Microsoft — history, gamers sued Tuesday to block the deal as well.
Regional
New York’s updated gun restrictions up for another fight at high court
Challenging new restrictions on who gets to carry a firearm in New York state, a group of gun owners asked the Supreme Court on Wednesday to intervene.
Denver to see coldest day in decades as Arctic heads south
Hundreds of thousands of people in Colorado are about to experience the coldest day of their life on Thursday. Winter is bringing the Mile High City its coldest day in more than three decades — during which more than 1 million newcomers moved to Denver metro area.
Georgia’s ‘carpet capital’ not immune from suit over contaminated drinking water
A federal appeals court ruled Wednesday that a wastewater treatment facility in Georgia, accused of failing to prevent contamination from carpet factory runoff, is not shielded from suit by municipal immunity.
International
EU greenhouse gas emissions down 22% since 2008
The European Union cut greenhouse gas emissions by nearly a quarter in the 13 years between 2008 and 2021, led by notable reductions in industries such as mining, electrification and manufacturing.
Op-ed
Home for Christmas
A return in winter to the cold country with Christmas markets, hot wine, fresh bread, bicycles and trains, in a search for time lost.
Read the Top 8
Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.