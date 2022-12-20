Top 8 today

National
New rule 20 years in the making aims to cut truck tailpipe pollution
Rolling out its first regulatory update since 2001 for large trucks, delivery vehicles and buses, the Environmental Protection Agency finalized new clean air standards Tuesday designed to cut smog- and soot-forming nitrogen oxide emissions.
Walmart on hook over claims of heavy metals in spices
A federal judge advanced claims that some products in Walmart's Great Value line of spices may contain toxic heavy metals, and that the retail giant failed to warn customers of those metals and potential health risks.
Regional
Trademark ensures there’s only one place to ride ‘Champagne Powder’
A Colorado ski resort’s ownership claim for the term “Champagne Powder” dates back to the 1950s.
Former Texas cop gets nearly 12 years for killing Black woman during welfare check
A Texas jury sentenced former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean to nearly 12 years in state prison Monday for killing a Black woman through her window after not identifying himself as police during a requested welfare check.
Eastern Oregon group readies bid to secede to Idaho
For the last month, nonprofit Citizens for Greater Idaho — on a mission to make Oregon's eastern counties part of Idaho — has been working diligently to gather support in preparation for Oregon’s upcoming legislative session in January.
International
France’s Zemmour can’t upend conviction for inciting hate
Tossing a complaint from Éric Zemmour, Europe’s top rights court ruled Tuesday that France was justified in prosecuting the far-right politician after he made “derogatory and discriminatory” remarks in 2016.
EU cuts autumn natural gas consumption by 20%
As autumn temperatures dropped across the European Union, so did natural gas consumption. Between August and November, the EU cut use of the fossil fuel by 20%, according to data published by Eurostat on Tuesday.
Argentina erupts with wild celebrations after World Cup winners come home
Around 4 million Argentines flooded the streets of Buenos Aires to welcome home their World Cup winning team after a pulsating and dramatic win over France.
