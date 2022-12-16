Top 8 today

Top eight stories for today including the Kosovo Specialist Chambers handed down its strongest guilty verdict to date; Most Republicans continue to believe Joe Biden's 2020 presidential election victory was the result of voter fraud; A psychologist testified he deemed the ex-cop who killed Atatiana Jefferson as unfit for duty during a pre-employment evaluation, and more.

National

Growing worries about Fed-born recession brings Wall St its worst week in months

The Federal Reserve finally pared back its interest rate hikes, but markets were less than happy this week that the central bank is still cutting rates and are worried it may be driving the U.S. economy into a recession for 2023.

A sign is seen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York on June 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, file)

Majority of Republicans still think Biden victory was result of voter fraud

A majority of Republicans continue to believe that Joe Biden's 2020 presidential election victory was the result of "voter fraud," according to a poll released Friday by Monmouth University.

President Donald Trump talks to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, during a visit to Lake Okeechobee and Herbert Hoover Dike at Canal Point, Fla., March 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

Regional

Psychologist testifies ex-cop who killed Atatiana Jefferson was unfit for job

A psychologist testified Friday that he deemed former Fort Worth cop Aaron Dean as unfit for duty during a pre-employment evaluation due to narcissistic and controlling tendencies.

Former police officer Aaron Dean stands for the beginning of the sentencing phase of his trial at the Tarrant County District Court in Fort Worth, Texas, on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. (Amanda McCoy/Star-Telegram via AP, Pool)

Appeals court backs trans-inclusive sports in Connecticut schools

Connecticut schools need not scrub the records of transgender track runners’ race times, the Second Circuit ruled Friday, affirming the dismissal of a lawsuit against inclusive athletics policies.

In this Feb. 7, 2019, file photo, Bloomfield High School transgender athlete Terry Miller, second from left, wins the final of the 55-meter dash over transgender athlete Andraya Yearwood, far left, and other runners in the Connecticut girls Class S indoor track meet at Hillhouse High School in New Haven, Conn. (AP Photo/Pat Eaton-Robb, File)

Prominent LA developer sentenced to 4 years for bribing county official

The co-owner of one of the biggest private commercial real estate businesses in Southern California was sentenced to four years in federal prison following his guilty plea to bribing an LA County official to win a $45-million lease for one of his properties.

The United States courthouse in downtown Los Angeles. (Edvard Pettersson/Courthouse News)

11th Circuit considers renewing smart meter lawsuit against Honeywell

An attorney for two Florida homeowners attempted to convince a 11th Circuit panel to revive a class action lawsuit against Honeywell International on Thursday for the improper installation of “smart” electrical meters.

The exterior of the U.S. Courthouse for the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta, Georgia. (Mike Stewart/AP)

International

War crimes conviction at Kosovo court is first of its kind

The Kosovo Specialist Chambers convicted Salih Mustafa of three counts of war crimes Friday and sentenced him to 26 years in prison, marking the strongest guilty verdict to date from a tribunal still in its infancy.

Salih Mustafa in court during the reading of the verdict on December 16, 2022. (Kosovo Special Court via Courthouse News)

Opinion

In praise of Beethoven, on his birthday

Beethoven is the most interesting human who ever lived. What a cat. What a story.