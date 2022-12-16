Top 8 today

National
Growing worries about Fed-born recession brings Wall St its worst week in months
The Federal Reserve finally pared back its interest rate hikes, but markets were less than happy this week that the central bank is still cutting rates and are worried it may be driving the U.S. economy into a recession for 2023.
Majority of Republicans still think Biden victory was result of voter fraud
A majority of Republicans continue to believe that Joe Biden's 2020 presidential election victory was the result of "voter fraud," according to a poll released Friday by Monmouth University.
Regional
Psychologist testifies ex-cop who killed Atatiana Jefferson was unfit for job
A psychologist testified Friday that he deemed former Fort Worth cop Aaron Dean as unfit for duty during a pre-employment evaluation due to narcissistic and controlling tendencies.
Appeals court backs trans-inclusive sports in Connecticut schools
Connecticut schools need not scrub the records of transgender track runners’ race times, the Second Circuit ruled Friday, affirming the dismissal of a lawsuit against inclusive athletics policies.
Prominent LA developer sentenced to 4 years for bribing county official
The co-owner of one of the biggest private commercial real estate businesses in Southern California was sentenced to four years in federal prison following his guilty plea to bribing an LA County official to win a $45-million lease for one of his properties.
11th Circuit considers renewing smart meter lawsuit against Honeywell
An attorney for two Florida homeowners attempted to convince a 11th Circuit panel to revive a class action lawsuit against Honeywell International on Thursday for the improper installation of “smart” electrical meters.
International
War crimes conviction at Kosovo court is first of its kind
The Kosovo Specialist Chambers convicted Salih Mustafa of three counts of war crimes Friday and sentenced him to 26 years in prison, marking the strongest guilty verdict to date from a tribunal still in its infancy.
Opinion
In praise of Beethoven, on his birthday
Beethoven is the most interesting human who ever lived. What a cat. What a story.
