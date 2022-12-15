Top 8 today

National
Feds expand free Covid tests, hospital support ahead of holidays
With the winter holidays approaching, the Biden administration released a Covid-19 preparedness plan Thursday announcing access to free tests and vaccines as well as hospital staff support and equipment in anticipation of increased disease transmission.
Microsoft asks 11th Circuit to affirm win over false advertising suit
An attorney for Microsoft asked an 11th Circuit panel on Thursday to uphold a Florida federal judge’s ruling in favor of the software giant in a false advertising action brought by a cybersecurity competitor.
Regional
Monsanto to pay Oregon $698 million for decades of PCB contamination
Chemical manufacturer Monsanto agreed to dole out $698 million over toxic chemicals that have polluted Oregon for the last 90 years.
Former Fort Worth cop guilty of manslaughter in killing of Atatiana Jefferson
A Texas jury convicted former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean of manslaughter Thursday for shooting a Black woman through her window after not identifying himself as police during a requested welfare check.
Tornadoes rip through Louisiana, leaving 3 dead and thousands without power
Tornadoes that formed across Louisiana Tuesday and Wednesday left at least three people dead, cut power to thousands of residences statewide and leveled neighborhoods.
International
EU court adviser backs $1M daily fine against Poland in rule of law dispute
An adviser to the European Union’s top court criticized Poland in a series of opinions on Thursday, recommending the court uphold a fine of 1 million euros per day for failing to rescind controversial judicial reforms.
Warlord who was once child soldier loses appeal
An appeals chamber at the International Criminal Court upheld the conviction and sentence of a former Ugandan warlord on Thursday, highlighting the challenge of judging someone who was both a victim and a perpetrator.
Swedish zoo reported to police for killing 3 escaped chimps
Four chimpanzees are on the loose inside a monkey house a day after staff at Sweden's Furuvik Zoo shot four chimps that were trying to escape, killing three and injuring one that returned to the building.

