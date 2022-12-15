Top 8 today

Top eight stories for today including an EU court adviser recommended upholding a fine of 1 million euros per day against Poland for failing to rescind controversial judicial reforms; The Biden administration expanded access to free Covid-19 tests and vaccines; Monsanto agreed to dole out $698 million over toxic chemicals that have polluted Oregon for the last 90 years, and more.

National

Feds expand free Covid tests, hospital support ahead of holidays

With the winter holidays approaching, the Biden administration released a Covid-19 preparedness plan Thursday announcing access to free tests and vaccines as well as hospital staff support and equipment in anticipation of increased disease transmission.

President Joe Biden receives his second Covid-19 booster shot in the White House’s South Court Auditorium on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Microsoft asks 11th Circuit to affirm win over false advertising suit

An attorney for Microsoft asked an 11th Circuit panel on Thursday to uphold a Florida federal judge’s ruling in favor of the software giant in a false advertising action brought by a cybersecurity competitor.

This May 6, 2021 photo shows a sign for Microsoft offices in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Regional

Monsanto to pay Oregon $698 million for decades of PCB contamination

Chemical manufacturer Monsanto agreed to dole out $698 million over toxic chemicals that have polluted Oregon for the last 90 years.

A salmon swims upstream. (Image by Cock-Robin from Pixabay via Courthouse News)

Former Fort Worth cop guilty of manslaughter in killing of Atatiana Jefferson

A Texas jury convicted former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean of manslaughter Thursday for shooting a Black woman through her window after not identifying himself as police during a requested welfare check.

Aaron Dean stands with his defense team as the jury in his murder trial leaves to start its deliberations in Fort Worth, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. (Amanda McCoy/Star-Telegram via AP, Pool)

Tornadoes rip through Louisiana, leaving 3 dead and thousands without power

Tornadoes that formed across Louisiana Tuesday and Wednesday left at least three people dead, cut power to thousands of residences statewide and leveled neighborhoods.

Destruction is seen from a tornado that tore through Killona, La., about 30 miles west of New Orleans in St. James Parish, on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

International

EU court adviser backs $1M daily fine against Poland in rule of law dispute

An adviser to the European Union’s top court criticized Poland in a series of opinions on Thursday, recommending the court uphold a fine of 1 million euros per day for failing to rescind controversial judicial reforms.

The European Court of Justice in Luxembourg. (Molly Quell/Courthouse News)

Warlord who was once child soldier loses appeal

An appeals chamber at the International Criminal Court upheld the conviction and sentence of a former Ugandan warlord on Thursday, highlighting the challenge of judging someone who was both a victim and a perpetrator.

Dominic Ongwen at the International Criminal Court as his appeal is denied on December 15, 2022. (ICC via Courthouse News)

Swedish zoo reported to police for killing 3 escaped chimps

Four chimpanzees are on the loose inside a monkey house a day after staff at Sweden's Furuvik Zoo shot four chimps that were trying to escape, killing three and injuring one that returned to the building.