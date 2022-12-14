Top 8 today

National
Environmentalists sue Interior Department in push to save critically endangered porpoise
Environmental groups sued the Interior Department on Wednesday seeking sanctions against Mexico for failing to crack down on illegal fishing imperiling vaquita porpoises, whose population in the Gulf of California has declined from around 600 in the late 1990s to just 10.
State Farm accused of making it harder for Black customers to get payouts
Black home insurance policyholders brought a federal class action against State Farm on Wednesday morning, alleging the multibillion-dollar company subjects their claims to greater scrutiny than it does those of white clients.
Shareholders seek to revive securities fraud class action against Tupperware
An attorney for a class of Tupperware shareholders asked an 11th Circuit panel on Wednesday to overturn a lower court’s decision to dismiss a securities fraud action claiming that a Mexico-based division of the corporation faked sales data to artificially inflate the stock.
Danske Bank hit with $2B fraud penalty
Resolving a fraud investigation with a commitment to pay $2 billion, Denmark’s biggest bank admitted that it lied to American banks about its customers and anti-money laundering controls.
Regional
Texas jury begins deliberations in murder trial of ex-cop who killed Black homeowner
A Texas jury began deliberations Wednesday in the murder trial of former police officer Aaron Dean after defense attorneys argued that Atatiana Jefferson lost the right to defend herself in her home when she pointed a gun at him.
International
In Netherlands, where euthanasia is legal, assisted suicide still taboo
A Dutch court upheld the ban on assisted suicide in the Netherlands on Wednesday, citing the government’s obligation to protect vulnerable people.
Denmark forms broad coalition government after long negotiations
Social Democratic Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Wednesday proudly presented a new cabinet in collaboration with the Liberals, marking the first time in decades that the two political wings have united.
Anti-monarchy activists argue for removal of Dutch king from legal system
An anti-monarchy organization told judges in The Hague on Wednesday that the role the Dutch king has in the country’s judicial system violates the European Convention on Human Rights.
Read the Top 8
Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.