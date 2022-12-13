Top 8 today

Top eight stories for today including the founder of crypto’s second-largest exchange was slapped with an eight-count criminal indictment; The European Parliament quickly moved into damage control after a top Greek politician was accused of taking bribes from Qatar; A Texas judge recommended vacating the conviction of a Jewish death row inmate, and more.

National

Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried indicted for fraud and conspiracy

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and former CEO of crypto’s second-largest exchange, FTX, was slapped with an eight-count criminal indictment Tuesday as well as a separate complaint from the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The FTX Arena logo is seen on Nov. 12, 2022, in Miami, the home of the Heat basketball team. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)

US scientists announce fusion energy breakthrough

After more than six decades of research, scientists and policymakers at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California announced Tuesday a major breakthrough in fusion energy generation that could have transformative effects on the future of clean energy and national security.

To create fusion ignition, the National Ignition Facility’s laser energy is converted into X-rays inside the a cylinder known as the hohlraum. The X-rays then compress a fuel capsule until it implodes, creating a high temperature, high pressure plasma. (U.S. Department of Energy via Courthouse News)

Supreme Court will dive into row on stolen fishing data

The Supreme Court agreed Tuesday to review the conviction of a software engineer who stole fishing secrets from a Florida business selling coordinate data for $200 a pop.

(Pixabay image via Courthouse News)

Regional

Texas judge recommends vacating conviction of Jewish death row inmate

A Jewish Texas death row inmate has convinced a state judge his punishment is unconstitutional because the trial judge insulted him with anti-Semitic remarks, as revealed in testimony by the former judge’s family members, one-time staffers and childhood friends.

In this 2003 file photo, death row inmate Randy Halprin, then 26, sits in a visitation cell at the Polunsky Unit in Livingston, Texas. (AP Photo/Brett Coomer, File)

Former Georgia insurance chief argues for new trial on fraud charges

Counsel for a former Georgia insurance commissioner argued before a federal appeals court Tuesday that his conviction for stealing more than $2.5 million from his employer should be reversed and a new trial should be held based on errors made by the district court.

The exterior of the U.S. Courthouse for the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta, Georgia. (Mike Stewart/AP)

International

Qatar corruption scandal rocks European Parliament

Rocked by an alleged Qatari bribery campaign, the European Parliament on Tuesday voted to oust a Greek Social Democratic politician at the center of the corruption scandal from her role as a vice president in the European Union's elected chamber.

Eva Kaili, a Greek politician in the European Parliament, speaks during a ceremony in Brussels on Dec. 7, 2022. (European Parliament via AP)

Fine over naked wrestling exposé rankles rights court

A couple who admitted in a television interview to collecting money from men to wrestle naked teenage girls should not have been able to successfully sue the broadcaster, Europe’s top rights court ruled Tuesday.

(Image by Moondance from Pixabay via Courthouse News)

French government unveils new immigration bill

The French government presented its new immigration bill before the Senate on Tuesday, one week after a declaration at the National Assembly.