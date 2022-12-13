Top 8 today

National
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried indicted for fraud and conspiracy
Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and former CEO of crypto’s second-largest exchange, FTX, was slapped with an eight-count criminal indictment Tuesday as well as a separate complaint from the Securities and Exchange Commission.
US scientists announce fusion energy breakthrough
After more than six decades of research, scientists and policymakers at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California announced Tuesday a major breakthrough in fusion energy generation that could have transformative effects on the future of clean energy and national security.
Supreme Court will dive into row on stolen fishing data
The Supreme Court agreed Tuesday to review the conviction of a software engineer who stole fishing secrets from a Florida business selling coordinate data for $200 a pop.
Regional
Texas judge recommends vacating conviction of Jewish death row inmate
A Jewish Texas death row inmate has convinced a state judge his punishment is unconstitutional because the trial judge insulted him with anti-Semitic remarks, as revealed in testimony by the former judge’s family members, one-time staffers and childhood friends.
Former Georgia insurance chief argues for new trial on fraud charges
Counsel for a former Georgia insurance commissioner argued before a federal appeals court Tuesday that his conviction for stealing more than $2.5 million from his employer should be reversed and a new trial should be held based on errors made by the district court.
International
Qatar corruption scandal rocks European Parliament
Rocked by an alleged Qatari bribery campaign, the European Parliament on Tuesday voted to oust a Greek Social Democratic politician at the center of the corruption scandal from her role as a vice president in the European Union's elected chamber.
Fine over naked wrestling exposé rankles rights court
A couple who admitted in a television interview to collecting money from men to wrestle naked teenage girls should not have been able to successfully sue the broadcaster, Europe’s top rights court ruled Tuesday.
French government unveils new immigration bill
The French government presented its new immigration bill before the Senate on Tuesday, one week after a declaration at the National Assembly.
