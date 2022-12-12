Top 8 today

National
Supreme Court sets up doubleheader on Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan
The Supreme Court on Monday padded its docket with a second challenge to President Joe Biden’s student debt relief plan.
Canadian caribou species wins Endangered Species Act protection
Just in time for Christmas, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Monday added two species of caribou or “reindeer” to its list of federally protected species under the Endangered Species Act.
Supreme Court clears the way for California ban on flavored tobacco
The high court snuffed an emergency challenge Monday to California's new law that bans the sale of flavored tobacco products.
Michigan State loses bid for high court audience with spurned swimmers
The Supreme Court turned down an opportunity on Monday to intervene in a battle between Michigan State University and female swimmers fighting to revive their team.
Regional
Former Fort Worth cop testifies in trial over killing of Black woman in her home
Former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean disastrously admitted to jurors several times Monday that he failed to perform good police work in the killing of Atatiana Jefferson during a welfare call three years ago.
Trial likely in suit over San Francisco jail conditions
A federal judge indicated Monday that a case against San Francisco by pretrial detainees complaining about jail conditions will likely go to trial.
International
Seeking authentic in Mexican town that introduced world to magic mushrooms
Mazatec curandera María Sabina put Huautla de Jiménez on the map when she shared her ceremonial psychedelic mushroom practice with outsiders in the 1950s, but the misty mountain town has retained its sense of authenticity amid the world-changing events that followed.
Opinion
Holiday gift guide
Having trouble finding the perfect present for that special someone? Fortunately, I'm here to help.
