Top 8 today

National
Supreme Court takes up fight over Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan
The Supreme Court agreed Thursday to take up a legal battle between red states and President Joe Biden over debt forgiveness for student loan borrowers.
Appeals court halts special master review of Trump Mar-a-Lago records
A federal appeals court on Thursday unanimously reversed a Florida federal judge’s appointment of a special master to examine hundreds of documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s home, ruling the lower court lacked jurisdiction to consider the request for an outside review.
Verdict watch begins in trial on corporate tax scheme at Trump Organization
Lawyers for the Trump Organization pushed for an acquittal Thursday, delivering closings arguments in what has been a monthlong criminal trial over corporate perks that employees earned in lieu of inflated salaries.
Meta can’t duck blacklisting claims from online adult entertainers
Meta’s attempt to dodge claims of a conspiracy to blacklist competitors of the online adult website OnlyFans fell flat in federal court.
Regional
$6.5 million wage settlement OK’d for exotic dancers in California
A federal judge has signed off on a $6.5 million settlement in a wage-and-hour dispute between exotic dancers and strip clubs in San Francisco and San Diego.
Denver plan to replace lead pipes instead of chemical remedy gets EPA OK
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday gave its approval for Denver to continue its lead pipe replacement program in lieu of the orthophosphate treatment required by federal law to address actionable levels of lead in drinking water.
International
Tourism in Argentina rebounds as currency plunges
Argentina’s tourism sector is revving back up after pandemic-induced border closures halted the industry, as its depreciating local currency makes the nation an attractive destination for millions of foreign visitors.
Kosovo war veterans argue for reversal of witness tampering convictions
Lawyers for two leaders of a Kosovo veterans’ association argued Thursday their clients were wrongly convicted of witness intimidation and asked a special court created to prosecute crimes in the country's war for independence to overturn its guilty verdict.
