Top 8 today

National

Supreme Court takes up fight over Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan

The Supreme Court agreed Thursday to take up a legal battle between red states and President Joe Biden over debt forgiveness for student loan borrowers.

President Joe Biden exits Air Force One as he arrives at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base in Mattydale, N.Y., Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Appeals court halts special master review of Trump Mar-a-Lago records

A federal appeals court on Thursday unanimously reversed a Florida federal judge’s appointment of a special master to examine hundreds of documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s home, ruling the lower court lacked jurisdiction to consider the request for an outside review.

Former President Donald Trump takes the stage at Mar-a-lago in Palm Beach, Fla., to speak on Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Verdict watch begins in trial on corporate tax scheme at Trump Organization

Lawyers for the Trump Organization pushed for an acquittal Thursday, delivering closings arguments in what has been a monthlong criminal trial over corporate perks that employees earned in lieu of inflated salaries.

The Trump Organization's former accountant Allen Weisselberg, second from right, and his attorney Mary Mulligan, sit in a New York courtroom on Aug. 18, 2022. Weisselberg pleaded guilty to accepting more than $1.7 million in off-the-books compensation from the former president's company over several years, including untaxed perks like rent, car payments and school tuition. (Curtis Means/DailyMail.com via AP, Pool, File)

Meta can’t duck blacklisting claims from online adult entertainers

Meta’s attempt to dodge claims of a conspiracy to blacklist competitors of the online adult website OnlyFans fell flat in federal court.

The Instagram app is displayed on a computer on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

Regional

$6.5 million wage settlement OK’d for exotic dancers in California

A federal judge has signed off on a $6.5 million settlement in a wage-and-hour dispute between exotic dancers and strip clubs in San Francisco and San Diego.

Denver plan to replace lead pipes instead of chemical remedy gets EPA OK

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday gave its approval for Denver to continue its lead pipe replacement program in lieu of the orthophosphate treatment required by federal law to address actionable levels of lead in drinking water.

A worker with Denver Water prepares to pass a new copper water service line from a residential water meter to the water main on June 17, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Brittany Peterson, File)

International

Tourism in Argentina rebounds as currency plunges

Argentina’s tourism sector is revving back up after pandemic-induced border closures halted the industry, as its depreciating local currency makes the nation an attractive destination for millions of foreign visitors.

Florida Street is a popular pedestrianized street and tourist destination close to the financial district in downtown Buenos Aires. It is also the number one destination for international tourists to exchange dollars on the black market. (The City of Buenos Aires via Courthouse News)

Kosovo war veterans argue for reversal of witness tampering convictions

Lawyers for two leaders of a Kosovo veterans’ association argued Thursday their clients were wrongly convicted of witness intimidation and asked a special court created to prosecute crimes in the country's war for independence to overturn its guilty verdict.