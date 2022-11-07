Top 8 today

National
Company in FTC crosshairs fights to revive regulatory challenge
An opponent of the Federal Trade Commission went to the Supreme Court on Monday in a bid to remove the jurisdictional hurdles that have been preventing it from suing the agency.
No First Amendment right to record government investigations, Sixth Circuit rules
Although transcripts of police interviews with the Cincinnati Citizen Complaint Authority are made available upon request, officers who are the subjects of those interviews cannot record them on phones or other devices, the Sixth Circuit ruled Monday.
Justices balk at rejection of prosecutorial misconduct issue
The Supreme Court refused Monday to take up an appeal from a man convicted of rape and sex trafficking after the jury heard witness testimony found to have trampled his presumption of innocence.
Supreme Court turns away pair of veteran disability cases
Spurring dissent from two of its conservative members, the Supreme Court rejected a pair of petitions Monday involving the government's failure to pay for injuries veterans suffered during their service.
Regional
Suburban Atlanta officials sued for not mailing absentee ballots
The American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit on behalf of a proposed class of suburban Atlanta voters Sunday after election officials admitted that more than 1,000 absentee ballot requests went unfulfilled due to human error.
LA suit over Monsanto PCB water contamination clears first legal hurdle
A Los Angeles County judge on Monday advanced LA's lawsuit against Monsanto over chemicals the city says have contaminated its water supply.
Researchers sound alarm on Illinois child care crisis
Illinois parents face dwindling child care options as workers leave the industry seeking better pay and working conditions.
International
Europeans restless as they get hammered by skyrocketing energy bills
Across Europe, people from all walks of life are showing their discontent as a wave of protests breaks out against rising energy costs, runaway inflation and a worsening war in Ukraine.
