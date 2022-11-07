Top 8 today

Top eight stories for today including an opponent of the FTC went to the Supreme Court in a bid to remove jurisdictional hurdles preventing it from suing the agency; A judge advanced Los Angeles’ lawsuit against Monsanto over chemicals the city says have contaminated its water supply; Europeans protested against runaway energy bills, and more.

National

Company in FTC crosshairs fights to revive regulatory challenge

An opponent of the Federal Trade Commission went to the Supreme Court on Monday in a bid to remove the jurisdictional hurdles that have been preventing it from suing the agency.

This still from a promotional video closes in on the Axon body camera affixed to a police officer's uniform. (Axon via Courthouse News)

No First Amendment right to record government investigations, Sixth Circuit rules

Although transcripts of police interviews with the Cincinnati Citizen Complaint Authority are made available upon request, officers who are the subjects of those interviews cannot record them on phones or other devices, the Sixth Circuit ruled Monday.

(Image by Yildiray Yücel Kamanmaz from Pixabay via Courthouse News)

Justices balk at rejection of prosecutorial misconduct issue

The Supreme Court refused Monday to take up an appeal from a man convicted of rape and sex trafficking after the jury heard witness testimony found to have trampled his presumption of innocence.

The U.S. Supreme Court is seen behind a fence on May 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Supreme Court turns away pair of veteran disability cases

Spurring dissent from two of its conservative members, the Supreme Court rejected a pair of petitions Monday involving the government's failure to pay for injuries veterans suffered during their service.

The entrance to Camp Lejeune, N.C. (AP Photo/Allen Breed, File)

Regional

Suburban Atlanta officials sued for not mailing absentee ballots

The American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit on behalf of a proposed class of suburban Atlanta voters Sunday after election officials admitted that more than 1,000 absentee ballot requests went unfulfilled due to human error.

Elections workers in Atlanta process absentee ballots for a Senate runoff election in January 2021. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)

LA suit over Monsanto PCB water contamination clears first legal hurdle

A Los Angeles County judge on Monday advanced LA's lawsuit against Monsanto over chemicals the city says have contaminated its water supply.

In Los Angeles’s Elysian Valley neighborhood, commonly known as Frogtown, a bike path runs along a section of the LA River where a sloped riverbank connects Marsh Park to the bushy, rocky riverbed below. (Martin Macias, Jr./Courthouse News)

Researchers sound alarm on Illinois child care crisis

Illinois parents face dwindling child care options as workers leave the industry seeking better pay and working conditions.

(feeeling_blue/Pixabay via Courthouse News)

International

Europeans restless as they get hammered by skyrocketing energy bills

Across Europe, people from all walks of life are showing their discontent as a wave of protests breaks out against rising energy costs, runaway inflation and a worsening war in Ukraine.