Top 8 today

Top eight stories for today including a judge gave New York’s top prosecutor the green light to have an independent watchdog oversee the Trump Organization’s finances; Harley-Davidson was sued for forcing customers to use its parts for bike repairs and modifications instead of cheaper alternatives; Europe’s top rights court approved the deportation of two suspects wanted for serious crimes in the U.S., and more.

National

Harley-Davidson hit with antitrust suit over warranty policy

A pair of Harley-Davidson customers brought a federal class action against the motorcycle manufacturing giant Thursday morning, claiming the company's warranty policy violates U.S. antitrust law by not allowing the use of aftermarket parts.

The showroom floor at a Harley-Davidson dealership in Glenshaw, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

Appeals court tosses Marjorie Taylor Greene bid to block candidacy challenges

After Georgia Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene argued a state law that allowed a group of voters to contest her candidacy eligibility is unconstitutional, a federal appeals court dismissed her case as moot Thursday.

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sits in a courtroom, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, Pool, File)

Regional

New York AG will secure fiscal watchdog for Trump Org

A judge gave New York’s top prosecutor the green light Thursday to have an independent watchdog oversee the Trump Organization’s finances pending the outcome of a $250 million civil suit over fraudulent business practices.

Donald Trump's lawyers Alina Habba and former Florida solicitor general Christopher Kise speak to reporters outside of Manhattan Supreme Court on Nov. 3, 2022, after a hearing on the New York attorney general's motion to appoint a monitor to oversee the Trump Organization's financial transactions. (Josh Russell/Courthouse News Service)

Milwaukee election official fired for requesting false absentee ballots

The Milwaukee mayor revealed on Thursday that a high-ranking city elections official was fired because she fraudulently requested three military absentee ballots and had them sent to the home of a Republican lawmaker sympathetic to election deniers.

Election workers in Milwaukee count absentee ballots into the early morning, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves)

NY hails $523M ‘landmark’ settlement on opioid crisis

Teva Pharmaceuticals reached a settlement Thursday with the New York attorney general to pay up to $523 million for the part it played in perpetuating the opioid epidemic.

Medications slated for destruction are shown in a locked storage area of the police department in Barberton, Ohio, on Sept. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

Utah judge slows PAC push to depose Evan McMullin defamation suit

A Utah judge on Thursday shot down conservative political action committee Club for Growth Action’s bid to sever TV stations from a defamation lawsuit by Evan McMullin, who is running for a U.S. Senate seat in Utah.

Evan McMullin at his home in Highland, UT on Wednesday February 16, 2022. Photographer: Christopher Dilts / McMullin for Utah

Doctor who provided abortion for 10-year-old rape victim sues Indiana AG

A doctor who provided abortion services for a 10-year-old rape victim sued the state’s Republican attorney general to stop investigations she says are based on frivolous consumer complaints.

Dr. Caitlin Bernard, a reproductive healthcare provider, speaks during an abortion rights rally on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis. (Jenna Watson/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

International

European rights court OKs extradition of suspects wanted in US

Europe’s top rights court on Thursday gave the green light to the United Kingdom and Italy's deportation of two suspects wanted for serious crimes in the United States after finding the pair wouldn’t face sentences of life without parole.