Top 8 today

National
Harley-Davidson hit with antitrust suit over warranty policy
A pair of Harley-Davidson customers brought a federal class action against the motorcycle manufacturing giant Thursday morning, claiming the company's warranty policy violates U.S. antitrust law by not allowing the use of aftermarket parts.
Appeals court tosses Marjorie Taylor Greene bid to block candidacy challenges
After Georgia Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene argued a state law that allowed a group of voters to contest her candidacy eligibility is unconstitutional, a federal appeals court dismissed her case as moot Thursday.
Regional
New York AG will secure fiscal watchdog for Trump Org
A judge gave New York’s top prosecutor the green light Thursday to have an independent watchdog oversee the Trump Organization’s finances pending the outcome of a $250 million civil suit over fraudulent business practices.
Milwaukee election official fired for requesting false absentee ballots
The Milwaukee mayor revealed on Thursday that a high-ranking city elections official was fired because she fraudulently requested three military absentee ballots and had them sent to the home of a Republican lawmaker sympathetic to election deniers.
NY hails $523M ‘landmark’ settlement on opioid crisis
Teva Pharmaceuticals reached a settlement Thursday with the New York attorney general to pay up to $523 million for the part it played in perpetuating the opioid epidemic.
Utah judge slows PAC push to depose Evan McMullin defamation suit
A Utah judge on Thursday shot down conservative political action committee Club for Growth Action’s bid to sever TV stations from a defamation lawsuit by Evan McMullin, who is running for a U.S. Senate seat in Utah.
Doctor who provided abortion for 10-year-old rape victim sues Indiana AG
A doctor who provided abortion services for a 10-year-old rape victim sued the state’s Republican attorney general to stop investigations she says are based on frivolous consumer complaints.
International
European rights court OKs extradition of suspects wanted in US
Europe’s top rights court on Thursday gave the green light to the United Kingdom and Italy's deportation of two suspects wanted for serious crimes in the United States after finding the pair wouldn’t face sentences of life without parole.
Read the Top 8
Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.