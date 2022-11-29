Top 8 today

Top eight stories for today including a federal jury entered a guilty verdict against the leader of the extremist right-wing Oath Keepers group; The North Dakota attorney general’s office defended a trigger law banning abortion before the state’s top court; The Copenhagen police force announced officers will start biking among Danes to promote safety and positive behavior, and more.

National

Stewart Rhodes, founder of Oath Keepers, convicted of seditious conspiracy

A federal jury entered a guilty verdict Tuesday against Stewart Rhodes, the leader of the extremist right-wing Oath Keepers group, the culmination of nearly three days of deliberation in a high-profile seditious conspiracy trial that lasted more than a month.

Stewart Rhodes testifies on Nov. 7, 2022, before U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta in Washington. Rhodes is charged with seditious conspiracy related to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack. He is on trial with four others for what prosecutors have alleged was a plan to stage an armed rebellion to stop the transfer of presidential power. (Dana Verkouteren via AP)

Biden immigration enforcement stumps high court

The Supreme Court heard over two hours of arguments Tuesday but appeared no closer to deciding if the Biden administration had the authority to impose guidelines prioritizing public safety when it deports noncitizens.

A guard stands in the intake area at the Adelanto ICE Processing Center in Adelanto, Calif., on Aug. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)

Feds are failing gray wolves under Endangered Species Act, groups allege

Accusing the government of failing to comply with the Endangered Species Act, a conservation group asked a federal judge on Tuesday to demand a nationwide recovery plan for the gray wolf.

A gray wolf (OR-93) lies on the ground near Yosemite, Calif., in February 2021. (California Department of Fish and Wildlife via AP, File)

Regional

Early voting underway in closely watched Georgia Senate runoff

Statewide early voting kicked off for Georgia's contentious Dec. 6 U.S. Senate runoff contest between Democratic U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker, with voters setting a single-day record for early voting.

Voters wait in a growing line to cast their ballots at the Bessie Branham Park polling location in Atlanta on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Harris)

Deep South braces for severe weather

The National Weather Service is monitoring a severe storm system moving across the Southeast that has the potential to produce long-track tornadoes, damaging winds, hail the size of tennis balls, heavy rain and localized flooding.

The National Weather Service has issued a moderate risk of threat from tornadoes and other severe weather late Nov. 29, 2022, and early Nov. 30, 2022, potentially affecting as many as 1.2 million in the Southeast. (NWS via Courthouse News)

North Dakota Supreme Court takes up trigger law banning abortion

The North Dakota attorney general’s office defended the state’s trigger law banning abortion before the state Supreme Court Tuesday in the face of an injunction.

Jacqueline von Edelberg holds a sign with other abortion rights demonstrators on May 14, 2022. (AP photo/Matt Marton, File)

Chicago residents, activists slam police for slow-walking reforms

Activists and city residents lambasted the Chicago Police Department on Tuesday, saying in a hearing that the department has resisted reforms mandated by a federal court consent decree enacted almost four years ago.

Demonstrators march near Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's home in April 2021 to protest the fatal police shootings of 13-year-old Adam Toledo and 22-year-old Anthony Alvarez during foot pursuits within days of each other. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File)

International

Copenhagen puts more cops on bikes in response to citizen concerns

In response to citizen concerns, the Copenhagen police force announced officers will start biking among Danes to boost safety and advocate for positive behavior in cycling lanes.