Top 8 today

National
Stewart Rhodes, founder of Oath Keepers, convicted of seditious conspiracy
A federal jury entered a guilty verdict Tuesday against Stewart Rhodes, the leader of the extremist right-wing Oath Keepers group, the culmination of nearly three days of deliberation in a high-profile seditious conspiracy trial that lasted more than a month.
Biden immigration enforcement stumps high court
The Supreme Court heard over two hours of arguments Tuesday but appeared no closer to deciding if the Biden administration had the authority to impose guidelines prioritizing public safety when it deports noncitizens.
Feds are failing gray wolves under Endangered Species Act, groups allege
Accusing the government of failing to comply with the Endangered Species Act, a conservation group asked a federal judge on Tuesday to demand a nationwide recovery plan for the gray wolf.
Regional
Early voting underway in closely watched Georgia Senate runoff
Statewide early voting kicked off for Georgia's contentious Dec. 6 U.S. Senate runoff contest between Democratic U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker, with voters setting a single-day record for early voting.
Deep South braces for severe weather
The National Weather Service is monitoring a severe storm system moving across the Southeast that has the potential to produce long-track tornadoes, damaging winds, hail the size of tennis balls, heavy rain and localized flooding.
North Dakota Supreme Court takes up trigger law banning abortion
The North Dakota attorney general’s office defended the state’s trigger law banning abortion before the state Supreme Court Tuesday in the face of an injunction.
Chicago residents, activists slam police for slow-walking reforms
Activists and city residents lambasted the Chicago Police Department on Tuesday, saying in a hearing that the department has resisted reforms mandated by a federal court consent decree enacted almost four years ago.
International
Copenhagen puts more cops on bikes in response to citizen concerns
In response to citizen concerns, the Copenhagen police force announced officers will start biking among Danes to boost safety and advocate for positive behavior in cycling lanes.
