Top 8 today

National
Justices protective of lobbying in appeal of ex-Cuomo aide convicted on bribes
Stemming from the bribery conviction of the former right-hand man of an ousted New York governor, the justices searched Monday for a way to condemn bribery without criminalizing political lobbying.
Cuomo donor convicted of fraud finds friendly ears at high court
The Supreme Court seemed sympathetic Monday to the argument from a well-connected New York developer that Congress never intended to criminalize the type of wire fraud of which he was convicted.
Survivor ‘look-back’ law broadens Trump sex abuse quagmire
Accused of raping a magazine columnist in a department store dressing room, Donald Trump could face greater civil penalties in his protracted fight with the writer E. Jean Carroll under a newly minted law aimed at holding sexual abusers accountable for long-ago crimes.
Regional
Millions of Houston residents warned to boil tap water
Houston’s mayor said early Monday he expects a boil-water notice affecting all the city’s 2.3 million residents to end Tuesday.
Trial of prison warden accused of sexually assaulting inmates begins in California
On the first day of a former federal prison warden's trial on sexual assault charges, a female inmate told jurors how she felt the first time she was attacked in the prison.
Cop who shot Philando Castile gets new chance at teaching license
The police officer who made national headlines in 2016 for shooting and killing Black motorist Philando Castile will get a second chance at receiving a substitute teaching license, courtesy of the Minnesota Court of Appeals.
Science
Multiple factors potentially reduced the mussel population in the River Thames by 95%, study says
A new study reveals that the mussel population in the River Thames has declined by 95% since 1964, one species is gone, and it is a warning for the state of the environment.
Opinion
Tough ticket
You probably can't get into a U.S. Supreme Court session without knowing someone. Also, does it count as undue influence if you lobby someone who's already on your side?
