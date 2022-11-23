Top 8 today

National
Red states fight Biden loan forgiveness at Supreme Court
Republican-led states told the Supreme Court on Wednesday that President Joe Biden should be blocked from using his executive authority to cancel student loan debt from millions of Americans.
Biden’s enforcement of deportations to undergo high court scrutiny
Red states are once again taking their fight over President Joe Biden’s border policies to the Supreme Court, with a case next week challenging federal enforcement of U.S. policies.
Regional
Tenth Circuit rejects bid by New Mexico court to withhold access
In a consequential opinion on the eve of Thanksgiving, the Tenth Circuit ruled that the public right of access to new court complaints attaches at the time they are submitted. Wednesday’s 55-page opinion falls into a legal battlefield that stretches to every corner of the nation.
Georgia Supreme Court rejects GOP bid to stop Saturday voting in runoff
The Georgia Supreme Court on Wednesday unanimously rejected a petition filed by Republicans seeking to block Saturday early voting for the state's closely watched U.S. Senate runoff election.
Georgia high court reinstates six-week abortion ban
Georgia’s controversial abortion law restricting the procedure once a doctor can detect fetal cardiac activity will immediately go back into effect, the state's top court ordered on Wednesday.
International
Territorial dispute flares up as Kosovo seeks to purge Serb license plates
The long-running territorial dispute between Serbia and the West over the status of Kosovo is boiling up once again as the Kosovar Albanian government in Pristina moves to force Serbs in the breakaway republic to stop using Serbian license plates.
Dutch court finds 2007 bombing of Afghan village unlawful
The Dutch military violated international humanitarian law when it bombed a group of residential buildings during a 2007 battle with the Taliban, a court in the Netherlands ruled Wednesday.
Top UK court rejects push for Scottish independence vote
In a landmark decision Wednesday, the United Kingdom’s highest court ruled that the Scottish government does not have the power to call a referendum on independence without the approval of the British government.
