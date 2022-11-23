Top 8 today

Top eight stories for today including Republican-led states told the Supreme Court that President Biden should be blocked from canceling student loan debt; The Tenth Circuit ruled that the public right of access to new court complaints attaches at the time they are submitted; The long-running territorial dispute between Serbia and the West over the status of Kosovo is boiling up once again, and more.

National

Red states fight Biden loan forgiveness at Supreme Court

Republican-led states told the Supreme Court on Wednesday that President Joe Biden should be blocked from using his executive authority to cancel student loan debt from millions of Americans.

President Joe Biden unveils his plan to forgive student loan borrowers in an August 24, 2022, broadcast from the White House. (Screenshot via Courthouse News.)

Biden’s enforcement of deportations to undergo high court scrutiny

Red states are once again taking their fight over President Joe Biden’s border policies to the Supreme Court, with a case next week challenging federal enforcement of U.S. policies.

People walk on the Puerta Mexico bridge across the Rio Grande river into Matamoros, Mexico, on the border with Brownsville, Texas, on July 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Emilio Espejel, File)

Regional

Tenth Circuit rejects bid by New Mexico court to withhold access

In a consequential opinion on the eve of Thanksgiving, the Tenth Circuit ruled that the public right of access to new court complaints attaches at the time they are submitted. Wednesday’s 55-page opinion falls into a legal battlefield that stretches to every corner of the nation.

The Byron White Federal Courthouse in Denver, home of the 10th Circuit. (Amanda Pampuro/Courthouse News)

Georgia Supreme Court rejects GOP bid to stop Saturday voting in runoff

The Georgia Supreme Court on Wednesday unanimously rejected a petition filed by Republicans seeking to block Saturday early voting for the state's closely watched U.S. Senate runoff election.

A sign showing the way for voters stands outside a Cobb County voting building during the first day of early voting in Marietta, Ga., on Oct. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)

Georgia high court reinstates six-week abortion ban

Georgia’s controversial abortion law restricting the procedure once a doctor can detect fetal cardiac activity will immediately go back into effect, the state's top court ordered on Wednesday.

A small group sits on the steps of the Georgia State Capitol protesting the overturning of Roe v. Wade on June 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)

International

Territorial dispute flares up as Kosovo seeks to purge Serb license plates

The long-running territorial dispute between Serbia and the West over the status of Kosovo is boiling up once again as the Kosovar Albanian government in Pristina moves to force Serbs in the breakaway republic to stop using Serbian license plates.

Kosovo Serbs wave Serbian flags during a protest in Mitrovica, Kosovo, on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Bojan Slavkovic)

Dutch court finds 2007 bombing of Afghan village unlawful

The Dutch military violated international humanitarian law when it bombed a group of residential buildings during a 2007 battle with the Taliban, a court in the Netherlands ruled Wednesday.

(AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File)

Top UK court rejects push for Scottish independence vote

In a landmark decision Wednesday, the United Kingdom’s highest court ruled that the Scottish government does not have the power to call a referendum on independence without the approval of the British government.