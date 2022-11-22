Top 8 today

National
Congress wins access to Trump’s tax returns from Supreme Court
The Supreme Court declined Tuesday to shield former President Donald Trump’s tax returns from a congressional subpoena.
High court primed to temper political bribery convictions in case with ex-Cuomo aide
While embroiled in their own scandal concerning lobbying efforts from conservative interest groups, the Supreme Court will examine the bribery conviction of a former right-hand man to the expelled governor of New York.
Amazon interfered with union efforts, judge rules
Ordering the company to read her ruling to staff, a federal judge found that Amazon likely interfered with the rights of employees to unionize by firing a worker who spoke out about inadequate Covid-19 protocols.
EPA ordered to issue long-delayed findings on bee-killing pesticide
Federal regulators have until September 2023 to determine whether the pesticide they approved eight years ago puts endangered species at risk, the D.C. Circuit ruled Tuesday, balking at have been years of agency inaction.
Regional
Republicans ask Georgia high court to block Saturday voting for Senate runoff
Republicans filed an emergency petition Tuesday asking the Georgia Supreme Court to block Saturday voting for the U.S. Senate runoff after a lower court ruled to allow it.
Texas justices allow Harris County to count late-cast midterm ballots
The Texas Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that Harris County election officials can include over 2,000 votes cast during an extended voting period on Election Day in certified results, but must give the number of late-cast votes in each individual race.
Deal reached for return of passenger rail service to Gulf Coast
Passenger rail service is set to return to the Gulf Coast after a protected meditation process led to a settlement agreement allowing trains to again run between New Orleans and Mobile, Alabama.
International
Dutch can’t deport ill Russian who would be denied cannabis at home
The Netherlands cannot deport a Russian national whom it denied asylum after discrediting his claim that he would be persecuted in his homeland for using medical marijuana as part of his cancer treatment, the European Court of Justice ruled Tuesday.
