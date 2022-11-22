Top 8 today

Top eight stories for today including the Supreme Court declined to shield Donald Trump’s tax returns from a congressional subpoena; The EU’s top court blocked the Netherlands from deporting a Russian national who claims he would be persecuted in his homeland for using medical marijuana; Passenger rail service is set to return to the Gulf Coast under a newly reached settlement agreement, and more.

National

Congress wins access to Trump’s tax returns from Supreme Court

The Supreme Court declined Tuesday to shield former President Donald Trump’s tax returns from a congressional subpoena.

Former President Donald Trump gives a speech from Mar-a-lago in Palm Beach, Fla., on on Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

High court primed to temper political bribery convictions in case with ex-Cuomo aide

While embroiled in their own scandal concerning lobbying efforts from conservative interest groups, the Supreme Court will examine the bribery conviction of a former right-hand man to the expelled governor of New York.

Joseph Percoco, a former top aide to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, leaves court on March 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Amazon interfered with union efforts, judge rules

Ordering the company to read her ruling to staff, a federal judge found that Amazon likely interfered with the rights of employees to unionize by firing a worker who spoke out about inadequate Covid-19 protocols.

Amazon Labor Union President Christian Smalls, center, stands with fellow organizers in front of the National Labor Relations Office in downtown Brooklyn on April 1, 2022, after employees at a Staten Island facility voted to form the first union in the United States in the company's history. (Nina Pullano/Courthouse News Service)

EPA ordered to issue long-delayed findings on bee-killing pesticide

Federal regulators have until September 2023 to determine whether the pesticide they approved eight years ago puts endangered species at risk, the D.C. Circuit ruled Tuesday, balking at have been years of agency inaction.

(Image by rostichep from Pixabay via Courthouse News)

Regional

Republicans ask Georgia high court to block Saturday voting for Senate runoff

Republicans filed an emergency petition Tuesday asking the Georgia Supreme Court to block Saturday voting for the U.S. Senate runoff after a lower court ruled to allow it.

This combination of photos shows, Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Aug. 3, 2021, left, and Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaking in Perry, Ga., Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo)

Texas justices allow Harris County to count late-cast midterm ballots

The Texas Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that Harris County election officials can include over 2,000 votes cast during an extended voting period on Election Day in certified results, but must give the number of late-cast votes in each individual race.

Election signs are seen outside of a polling location at the University of Texas at Austin on March 1, 2022. (Kirk McDaniel/Courthouse News)

Deal reached for return of passenger rail service to Gulf Coast

Passenger rail service is set to return to the Gulf Coast after a protected meditation process led to a settlement agreement allowing trains to again run between New Orleans and Mobile, Alabama.

An Amtrak inspection train was welcomed in Mobile, Alabama in February 2016, when the company first proposed restoring service along the Gulf Coast. The plan has since been blocked by freight carriers and industrial advocates, but is expected to be resolved by the end of the year. (Amtrak via Courthouse News).

International

Dutch can’t deport ill Russian who would be denied cannabis at home

The Netherlands cannot deport a Russian national whom it denied asylum after discrediting his claim that he would be persecuted in his homeland for using medical marijuana as part of his cancer treatment, the European Court of Justice ruled Tuesday.