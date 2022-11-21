Top 8 today

Top eight stories for today including lawyers for five people charged with plotting to overthrow the U.S. government after the 2020 presidential election delivered closing arguments; Some Democrats in the Texas borderlands are switching to the Republican Party; The Supreme Court agreed to wade into a trademark dispute concerning whiskey and poop-themed dog toys, and more.

National

Jury hears closing arguments in seditious conspiracy trial over Capitol riot

Lawyers for five people charged with plotting to overthrow the U.S. government after the 2020 presidential election delivered closing arguments on Monday, giving jurors little time before the Thanksgiving holiday to deliberate.

A man wearing an Oath Keepers shirt stands outside the Kenosha County Courthouse in Wisconsin on Nov. 19, 2021. (Paul Sancya/AP)

Jack Daniel’s gets Supreme Court showdown against dog toy maker

The Supreme Court agreed Monday to wade into a trademark dispute concerning whiskey and poop-themed dog toys.

In its petition to the U.S. Supreme Court, Jack Daniel's shows a bottle of its signature Tennessee whiskey alongside a dog toy called Bad Spaniels from VIP Products. (Image via Courthouse News)

Elizabeth Holmes gets 11 years in Theranos fraud case

Disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes will serve more than 11 years in federal prison for defrauding investors and misrepresenting the benefits of her now-defunct company's blood-testing device publicly.

Theranos founder and CEO Elizabeth Holmes, center, walks into federal court with her partner Billy Evans, right, and her parents in San Jose, Calif., Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

Regional

Democrats switch sides along Texas border as GOP gains ground

In the Texas borderlands, cultural anxieties and fears about migrants are pushing some Democrats towards the Republican Party.

National Guardsmen stands watch over a fence near a makeshift camp created by Haitian migrants in Del Rio, Texas, on Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

San Joaquin Valley residents, growers vying for water in fourth year of drought

Residents and growers in the driest land in California's Central Valley are struggling to decide who gets priority water first.

Noemi Barrera holds daughter Ruby while tap water in her Tooleville, Calif. home where running water is too toxic to use for anything besides showers. (Natalie Hanson / Courthouse News)

Washington state bans commercial finfish net pen farms in state waters

Aquatic wildlife conservationists are celebrating in the Pacific Northwest after Washington state Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz issued an executive order Friday ending commercial finfish net pen aquaculture in state marine waters.

Puget Sound in Washington state. (Pixabay photo via Courthouse News)

California employment back to pre-pandemic level

California added more than 56,000 jobs in October — one in five of all new jobs added nationwide — enough to bring total employment in the state back to pre-pandemic levels.

This infographic shows California's unemployment rate and number of payroll jobs in October 2021, September 2022 and October 2022. (California Employment Development Department via Courthouse News)

Opinion

No thanks

Thanksgiving is a time to be grateful. But, for balance and reality, maybe we need a time to be ungrateful.