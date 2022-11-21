Top 8 today

National
Jury hears closing arguments in seditious conspiracy trial over Capitol riot
Lawyers for five people charged with plotting to overthrow the U.S. government after the 2020 presidential election delivered closing arguments on Monday, giving jurors little time before the Thanksgiving holiday to deliberate.
Jack Daniel’s gets Supreme Court showdown against dog toy maker
The Supreme Court agreed Monday to wade into a trademark dispute concerning whiskey and poop-themed dog toys.
Elizabeth Holmes gets 11 years in Theranos fraud case
Disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes will serve more than 11 years in federal prison for defrauding investors and misrepresenting the benefits of her now-defunct company's blood-testing device publicly.
Regional
Democrats switch sides along Texas border as GOP gains ground
In the Texas borderlands, cultural anxieties and fears about migrants are pushing some Democrats towards the Republican Party.
San Joaquin Valley residents, growers vying for water in fourth year of drought
Residents and growers in the driest land in California's Central Valley are struggling to decide who gets priority water first.
Washington state bans commercial finfish net pen farms in state waters
Aquatic wildlife conservationists are celebrating in the Pacific Northwest after Washington state Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz issued an executive order Friday ending commercial finfish net pen aquaculture in state marine waters.
California employment back to pre-pandemic level
California added more than 56,000 jobs in October — one in five of all new jobs added nationwide — enough to bring total employment in the state back to pre-pandemic levels.
Opinion
No thanks
Thanksgiving is a time to be grateful. But, for balance and reality, maybe we need a time to be ungrateful.
