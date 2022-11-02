Top 8 today

National
Message to Trump from head of Oath Keepers takes center stage
A man who claimed he could get a message to Donald Trump in the final weeks of Trump's presidency testified Wednesday at the trial of Stewart Rhodes and four associates of his right-wing militia group charged with seditious conspiracy.
South Korea’s most-wanted man asks Supreme Court to block extradition
A South Korean businessman asked the Supreme Court on Wednesday to prevent the U.S. from sending him back to his home country to face charges related to a 2014 ferry disaster that killed more than 300 people.
Regional
Nevadans in early voting slugfest for control of key offices
In Nevada, it’s down to the wire. It’s a neck-and-neck battle. It’s anybody’s race. No, this isn’t the latest scene at the sportsbook with bettors wagering on the ponies. Republicans and Democrats are vying for power in the polarizing midterm elections on Nov. 8.
In win for GOP, Virginia county ordered to assign new poll workers
With just days to go before the midterm election, a state judge on Wednesday ordered a county in northern Virginia to change its lineup of poll workers to ensure more precincts have both Republicans and Democrats overseeing voting.
Investment firms blamed for making California’s housing crisis worse. But is it earned?
While some experts believe investment firms stymie affordable housing by snatching up all the properties, others blame cities for refusing to greenlight new housing.
Mississippi lawmakers pass incentives for $2.5B aluminum mill project
The Mississippi Legislature convened in a special session Wednesday to pass bills aimed at incentivizing a $2.5 billion investment Republican Governor Tate Reeves characterized as “the single largest economic development project in state history.”
Chinese developer saw LA City Councilman as ‘investment,’ aide testifies
Former Los Angeles City Councilman José Huizar was an "investment" for a Chinese real-estate developer who sought to construct the tallest tower west of the Mississippi in downtown LA, Huizar's former aide testified at the developer's bribery trial.
International
Europe warming at twice the global average over last 30 years
Temperatures in Europe are increasing at a faster pace than any other continent, a rate more than twice the global average over the past 30 years, according to a report released Wednesday by the United Nations' World Meteorological Organization.
