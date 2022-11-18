Top 8 today

National
Biden urges Supreme Court to clear hurdles for student debt forgiveness plan
President Joe Biden asked the Supreme Court on Friday to put his student loan forgiveness program into action by overruling an injunction from the Eighth Circuit.
Attorney general appoints special counsel for Trump probes
Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday named a special counsel to oversee the criminal investigations into former President Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago and his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
After binging last week, markets slow down to digest retail sales, earnings
Following one of the best rallies in years, Wall Street this week moderated its bearish reaction to disappointing corporate earnings reports and ebullience over more data showing inflation is being tamed.
Tempers flare at close of airline antitrust trial
Lawyers for American Airlines and JetBlue Airways delivered a spirited and at times vitriolic attack on the Justice Department on Friday to close out a trial aimed at shutting down their joint venture in Boston and New York.
Regional
Drought is disrupting Mississippi River supply chain
Parts of the Mississippi watershed have seen record-low water levels this year. What comes next for the biggest waterway in the U.S. is anyone’s guess.
Maker of ‘Ghost Gunner’ machines drops challenge to California gun laws
A Texas maker of software and milling machines that allow people to build their own firearms, including AK-47 assault rifles, dropped its challenge to two recent California laws that criminalize the use of its equipment to make so-called ghost guns and make lawsuits to fight the state's gun laws potentially more costly.
International
Wave of government worker strikes sweeps UK
British teachers have become the latest public sector workforce to vote on a nationwide strike, in a wave of government worker protests that is gripping the country and grinding key public services to a halt.
Dutchman guilty of manslaughter for deadly bar fight in Spanish holiday hotspot
Judges in the Netherlands found Friday there was only enough evidence to convict one man of manslaughter for a deadly drunken brawl on a Spanish island, while seven other suspects were found guilty on lesser charges.
