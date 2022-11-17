Top 8 today

National
Nancy Pelosi steps down as Democratic leader in House
Nancy Pelosi, who has served as speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives since 2019 and previously from 2007 to 2011, said Thursday she will step down as leader of the House Democrats but remain a member of Congress.
Panel urged to hold chat site Omegle liable for sexual exploitation of kids
The 11th Circuit heard arguments Thursday over whether anonymous chat website Omegle is liable for those who misuse the site to sexually exploit children.
Man who blackmailed R. Kelly victim sentenced to prison
A member of R. Kelly’s inner circle was sentenced to 20 months behind bars Thursday for trying to blackmail one of the disgraced R&B singer’s victims, including threatening to and ultimately releasing explicit photographs, ahead of Kelly’s sex trafficking trial last year.
Feds lean on FBI records to undercut indicted militia commander’s testimony
A day after she framed her participation in the insurrection as being swept up the crowd, prosecutors confronted Jessica Watkins on the stand Thursday with the more affirmative language she used about the storming of the Capitol in her initial FBI interviews.
Regional
US regulators vote to remove four dams on Klamath River
After years of advocacy and research, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission voted Thursday to remove four aging hydroelectric dams from the Klamath River along the Oregon-California border.
International
Three men convicted of shooting down passenger jet over eastern Ukraine
At a highly secured facility just miles from the airport where Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 departed in July 2014, a Dutch court on Thursday convicted three men of downing the Boeing 777 and killing all 298 people onboard.
Centuries-old border dispute opens before UN’s high court
Venezuela focused on inadmissibility Thursday in a bid to have the World Court turn away its latest border flare-up with neighboring Guyana, this time over the discovery of oil in coastal waters four years ago.
Science
Fossil of giant sea turtle discovered in Europe
The largest living species of sea turtle, the leatherback, which can reach up to six feet long, would look tiny next to one of its ancient counterparts. Uncovered in northeastern Spain, the fossils of a portion of a giant prehistoric species of a turtle’s shell and pelvis are estimated to be twice the size of the leatherback turtle, making the discovery the largest marine turtle found in Europe.
