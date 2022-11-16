Top 8 today

National
Militia commander indicted with Oath Keepers is final trial witness
Pushing back the schedule for closing arguments, another of the five defendants on trial for seditious conspiracy in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol took the witness stand Wednesday without warning to the court.
The good, the bad and the cringe: Pew says teens view social media as a neutral
Standing up to the barrage of trend pieces about what apps like Instagram are doing to childhood in the 21st century, the Pew Research Center released a report Wednesday with insights from the teens themselves about their social media usage.
Regional
Homeless vets sue VA over lack of housing on West LA campus
Fourteen homeless veterans sued the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs late Tuesday night over the lack of housing on the agency's flagship campus in West Los Angeles.
Texas execution will go ahead without adherence to prayer precedent
A man facing the death penalty in Texas failed Wednesday to have his execution suspended to enforce his religious rights.
Discovery of exculpatory evidence won’t halt execution in Arizona
A man who maintained his innocence for a 1980 double murder was put to death in Arizona on Wednesday afternoon after the U.S. Supreme Court denied him a stay of execution that morning.
R. Kelly files for acquittal or new trial in Chicago
Two months after Chicago jurors found R. Kelly guilty on six federal child porn and sexual enticement charges, his lead attorney is attempting to overturn their verdict.
Texas governor calls on Biden to squelch ‘invasion’ of migrants
Accusing the Biden administration of violating the Constitution by failing to protect Texas from an invasion by Mexican drug cartels and undocumented immigrants, Governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday said the state will escalate its efforts to turn back those who enter illegally.
Science
Earth regulates its own temperature over time, scientists say
Since the early 1980s, scientists have believed that silicate weathering plays a major role in stabilizing Earth's surface temperature, but they could really only theorize as to what unknown factor kept the planet, and by extension everything on it, alive despite climate changes. In a study published Wednesday in Science Advances, scientists say they've confirmed that theory.
